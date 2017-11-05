Tarentum Council approves demolition of blighted house on East Seventh Avenue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum Council has approved the emergency demolition of an abandoned house at 465 East 7th Ave.

The move came on Wednesday, much to the excitement of resident Lorri Wildi, who lives just down the street and says the 1 1⁄ 2 story house is a public safety issue.

“We just need to get it down,” Wildi said. “In its heyday, it was a lovely home. It was really nice and really maintained well. It's now to the point where it's not salvageable ... and we need to get it down before somebody gets hurt.”

Council Vice President Erika Josefoski said there are several things wrong with the single-family home, which was built in 1930, according to Allegheny County real estate records.

Josefoski said the house has standing water inside it, which could potentially push it onto the street. There are also holes in the roof, and, on several occasions, people have seen raccoons walk across the roof and go inside, she said. People have been going inside, too, she said, to steal copper and commit crimes.

“We're dealing with a lot of issues with that house,” Josefoski said.

Josefoski said the demolition will cost about $12,000.

She hopes to have the house razed in the next couple of weeks.

The house was tested for asbestos. Some was found, but not enough to require abatement, Josefoski said. The test cost $850.

Wildi said she and her neighbors were so concerned about that particular house they went to the October council meeting to ask council members to do something about it.

She said council came through.

“The next morning after the council meeting ... they were on East Seventh Avenue addressing the problem of many of the blighted properties,” Wildi said. “Their response is very timely and much appreciated.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.