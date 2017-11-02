East Deer boy recovering from gunshot wound to leg as police search for suspects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A boy who suffered a gunshot Wednesday night in East Deer doesn't have a life-threatening wound and was getting treatment Thursday in Children's Hospital

of Pittsburgh, an Allegheny County police supervisor said.

The boy, who is 15, not 17 as police previously reported, told investigators he was getting out of a car near his Cambria Hill residence at 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in his left leg, Lt. Richard Mullen said.

The boy said someone shot him. He didn't identify who that was, Mullen said.

“No one saw anything,” he said.

Mullen said the boy was hit by one large-caliber handgun bullet. The round went through his leg and didn't hit a bone , the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Department's toll-free telephone tip line is 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.