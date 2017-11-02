Judge denies bond for Allegheny Township man charged with vehicular homicide

An Allegheny Township man charged in a crash that killed a Lower Burrell man in May will remain in jail, a judge ruled Thursday.

Vaughn Eric Krepps, 46, went before Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to ask for a bond or to be released so he could get his affairs in order and see his family before he enters a plea in the case, he said.

He is being held without bond on charges of vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving death, driving without a license, reckless endangerment and other offenses.

Police said Krepps was responsible for the May 21 crash at Leechburg Road and the Route 56 bypass in Lower Burrell that killed Bradley H. Johnson, 36. He fled the scene in a truck allegedly driven by his girlfriend, Jennifer Chenot, 48.

Police charged Krepps in early October after investigators linked his DNA to blood found in his wrecked truck, and he indicated Thursday that he intended to plead guilty to some or all of the charges.

“I'm very happy with the plea. ... I just want to get out and see my granddaughter who's just been born before I go back to prison,” he said.

But prosecutors argued he had a lengthy record of driving with a suspended license, including a violation a week after a crash in Arnold that was pleaded down to disorderly conduct. He had a warrant for failing to appear in a Florida theft case, but it was an in-state warrant only so authorities there weren't seeking to extradite him.

Bilik-DeFazio agreed with prosecutors, citing Krepps's history and multi-state record, along with the fact that he faced time in state prison and could be a flight risk, as reasons to deny him bond. His plea hearing will be scheduled for a later date.