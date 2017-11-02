Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Judge denies bond for Allegheny Township man charged with vehicular homicide

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 10:57 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

An Allegheny Township man charged in a crash that killed a Lower Burrell man in May will remain in jail, a judge ruled Thursday.

Vaughn Eric Krepps, 46, went before Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio to ask for a bond or to be released so he could get his affairs in order and see his family before he enters a plea in the case, he said.

He is being held without bond on charges of vehicular homicide and causing an accident involving death, driving without a license, reckless endangerment and other offenses.

Police said Krepps was responsible for the May 21 crash at Leechburg Road and the Route 56 bypass in Lower Burrell that killed Bradley H. Johnson, 36. He fled the scene in a truck allegedly driven by his girlfriend, Jennifer Chenot, 48.

Police charged Krepps in early October after investigators linked his DNA to blood found in his wrecked truck, and he indicated Thursday that he intended to plead guilty to some or all of the charges.

“I'm very happy with the plea. ... I just want to get out and see my granddaughter who's just been born before I go back to prison,” he said.

But prosecutors argued he had a lengthy record of driving with a suspended license, including a violation a week after a crash in Arnold that was pleaded down to disorderly conduct. He had a warrant for failing to appear in a Florida theft case, but it was an in-state warrant only so authorities there weren't seeking to extradite him.

Bilik-DeFazio agreed with prosecutors, citing Krepps's history and multi-state record, along with the fact that he faced time in state prison and could be a flight risk, as reasons to deny him bond. His plea hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.