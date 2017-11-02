Miners wait for Trump's promised coal resurgence instead of retraining

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coal miners in Pennsylvania are choosing to hold out hope that President Donald Trump's promised revival of the coal industry will come to fruition instead of taking advantage of federally funded retraining opportunities, according to Reuters .

Though an Obama-era program aimed at providing former miners the training required to seek employment outside of the mines offers coursework in a wide variety of in-demand jobs, retraining sign-up rates in southwestern Pennsylvania remain below 20 percent.

“Part of our problem is we still have coal,” Robbie Matesic, executive director of Greene County's economic development department, told Reuters.

Though Canonsburg based Corsa Coal announced the opening the Acosta Mine in Somerset in June, saying it would create about 70 jobs, otherwise the industry hasn't seen the sort of resurgence that would guarantee the high-paying, stable work that it once did.

For example, in January Consol announced it would attempt to sell its coal holdings to focus on natural gas, and, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission, the region has lost about 33,500 mining jobs since 2011, almost entirely due to the availability of cheaper natural gas.

Two weeks ago, on Oct 17, Consol said it would sell a mine in Virginia, a decision the company said, “moves the company one step further from its traditional business of mining and selling coal.”

According to one county level politician, the mining industry isn't going to turn around.

“The coal industry has stabilized, but it's not going to come back,” Blair Zimmerman told Reuters. Zimmerman is a four-decades long veteran of the mines and is now a commissioner for Greene County.

“We need to look at the future,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.