Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Miners wait for Trump's promised coal resurgence instead of retraining

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
A driller drills blast holes in the pit of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township on Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A driller drills blast holes in the pit of the Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township on Tuesday, Feb.28, 2017.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Coal miners in Pennsylvania are choosing to hold out hope that President Donald Trump's promised revival of the coal industry will come to fruition instead of taking advantage of federally funded retraining opportunities, according to Reuters .

Though an Obama-era program aimed at providing former miners the training required to seek employment outside of the mines offers coursework in a wide variety of in-demand jobs, retraining sign-up rates in southwestern Pennsylvania remain below 20 percent.

“Part of our problem is we still have coal,” Robbie Matesic, executive director of Greene County's economic development department, told Reuters.

Though Canonsburg based Corsa Coal announced the opening the Acosta Mine in Somerset in June, saying it would create about 70 jobs, otherwise the industry hasn't seen the sort of resurgence that would guarantee the high-paying, stable work that it once did.

For example, in January Consol announced it would attempt to sell its coal holdings to focus on natural gas, and, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission, the region has lost about 33,500 mining jobs since 2011, almost entirely due to the availability of cheaper natural gas.

Two weeks ago, on Oct 17, Consol said it would sell a mine in Virginia, a decision the company said, “moves the company one step further from its traditional business of mining and selling coal.”

According to one county level politician, the mining industry isn't going to turn around.

“The coal industry has stabilized, but it's not going to come back,” Blair Zimmerman told Reuters. Zimmerman is a four-decades long veteran of the mines and is now a commissioner for Greene County.

“We need to look at the future,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.