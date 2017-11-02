Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Not at this address: Postal worker indicted for opening someone else's mail

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A postal employee from Tarentum is accused of opening mail that didn't belong to him.

A federal grand jury has indicted Ronald Wojcik, 38, of W. 10th Avenue on a charge of Opening of Mail by Postal Employee, Acting United States Attorney Soo C. Song announced Thursday.

According to the indictment on March 3 Wojcik allegedly opened two pieces of mail that he had been entrusted with as a postal employee.

The punishment for a violation of this nature can carry maximum total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both. Actual sentencing will depend on the severity of the offense, as well as past criminal history, if any.

An investigation into Wojcik's alleged impropriety was conducted by the United States Postal Service-Office of the Inspector General, which led to the indictment.

Assistant United States Attorney Mary McKeen Houghton will prosecute the case.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

