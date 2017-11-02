Harrison public works director convicted of assault, terroristic threats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harrison Township's public works director was convicted Thursday in Allegheny County Court of simple assault and making terroristic threats but he won't go to jail and he won't lose his job.

Randy M. Martinka, 44, of Broadview Boulevard, Harrison, was accused in an alleged domestic violence case involving a woman with whom Martinka was living in 2016.

Martinka was briefly suspended from his job but has since returned to work, township commissioners said.

Martinka's nonjury trial started Wednesday and concluded Thursday morning before Judge Kevin G. Sasinowski.

Martinka was convicted of two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.

Sasinowski sentenced Martinka to two years of probation, required him to attend anger management classes, and forbid him any contact with the victim.

Before sentencing, several people testified in support of Martinka's character, including township Commissioner William W. Heasley.

“I have known him since I was his grade school teacher,” Heasley said.

Commissioners' Chairman William R. Poston said Martinka will continue as the township's public works director.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.