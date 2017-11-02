Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison public works director convicted of assault, terroristic threats

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Randy Michael Martinka
Randy Michael Martinka

Updated 35 minutes ago

Harrison Township's public works director was convicted Thursday in Allegheny County Court of simple assault and making terroristic threats but he won't go to jail and he won't lose his job.

Randy M. Martinka, 44, of Broadview Boulevard, Harrison, was accused in an alleged domestic violence case involving a woman with whom Martinka was living in 2016.

Martinka was briefly suspended from his job but has since returned to work, township commissioners said.

Martinka's nonjury trial started Wednesday and concluded Thursday morning before Judge Kevin G. Sasinowski.

Martinka was convicted of two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.

Sasinowski sentenced Martinka to two years of probation, required him to attend anger management classes, and forbid him any contact with the victim.

Before sentencing, several people testified in support of Martinka's character, including township Commissioner William W. Heasley.

“I have known him since I was his grade school teacher,” Heasley said.

Commissioners' Chairman William R. Poston said Martinka will continue as the township's public works director.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.