Springdale anti-drug 'Reality Tour' to kick off in January

Jeff Hartz knows about drug overdoses and the pain of losing someone to one.

The treasurer of the Allegheny Valley H.O.P.E. Association, which works to raise awareness about depression, suicide and alcohol and drug addiction, recalled a boy he used to coach in minor league baseball.

His name was Brian.

“He was a good kid, (had a) good family,” Hartz said. “Good hearted, good natured. I'm sure he was a straight A student.”

Hartz said he knew Brian well until he was about 11. Brian grew up. The two lost touch for a while.

Eventually, Hartz heard Brian had died from an overdose.

“I was just shocked,” he said.

Hartz shared Brian's story during his association's second annual “Better Together” event, which was held to honor first responders and let people know about H.O.P.E.'s involvement with “Reality Tour,” a drug prevention program that teaches people about the effects of drugs through dramatic scenes, in-depth discussions and information.

It was created by Butler nonprofit CANDLE Inc. and intended for parents and children 10 and older.

“We're really hoping to get to the kids before they get to themselves,” Hartz said.

H.O.P.E. President John Murray said first responders were honored because the tour wouldn't be possible without them.

They will dramatize all the components of an overdose from getting drugs to getting arrested to seeing someone lying on a gurney or in a casket, Murray said.

“We'll be using real police officers for the arrest scenes,” Murray said. “We'll be using real medics for the hospital (and) ambulance scenes.”

“The tour is realistic as can be without being real.”

Springdale Township police Chief Michael Naviglia said one of his patrolmen will be participating in the tour.

“Any ounce of prevention is better than doing nothing,” he said.

Other elements of the tour include discussions with law enforcement and recovering addicts, and information about what parents can do to help their children avoid peer pressure when it comes to drugs.

Murray said most of the time children receive drugs from their friends, and the program teaches parents and children how to come up with code words and phrases they can use to get out of situations involving drugs.

Children can also tell their friends their parents are drug testing them to avoid taking drugs.

“It's giving your child a way out,” Murray said.

H.O.P.E. is hoping to launch the tour in January. It will be held the second Thursday of every month at Springdale United Presbyterian Church.

A child has to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend. Registrations will be sent out through local schools.

Murray said the tour is something he cares deeply about because he is a recovering drug addict and has experienced what drugs can do to you firsthand.

“It took control of my whole life,” he said. “I lost everything.”

