Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer holding public budget workshops Nov. 2nd, 15th

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
The West Deer municipal building.
File Photo | Tribune-Review
The West Deer municipal building.

Updated 27 minutes ago

West Deer has scheduled two workshops for the public to offer input on the township's 2018 budget.

The first is being held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the township building, 109 East Union Road.

A second will follow the supervisor's regular business meeting on Nov. 15. The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Supervisors will be reviewing the township's draft 2018 budget and will be taking public opinion.

Those unable to attend are invited to contact the township office with any comments or concerns.

Supervisors are scheduled to adopt a final budget at their Dec. 20 meeting.

A copy of the most recent draft of the township's $5.8 million 2018 budget can be found online at the township's website .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.