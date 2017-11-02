West Deer holding public budget workshops Nov. 2nd, 15th

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Deer has scheduled two workshops for the public to offer input on the township's 2018 budget.

The first is being held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the township building, 109 East Union Road.

A second will follow the supervisor's regular business meeting on Nov. 15. The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Supervisors will be reviewing the township's draft 2018 budget and will be taking public opinion.

Those unable to attend are invited to contact the township office with any comments or concerns.

Supervisors are scheduled to adopt a final budget at their Dec. 20 meeting.

A copy of the most recent draft of the township's $5.8 million 2018 budget can be found online at the township's website .

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.