Acmetonia school construction to close Pearl Avenue sidewalk in Harmar

The sidewalk along Pearl Avenue at Acmetonia Primary School will be closed due to construction underway at the school, the Allegheny Valley School District announced Thursday.

The sidewalk in front of the school will close beginning on Monday.

The district's notice did not say how long it would be off-limits to pedestrians.

Work on additions and renovations to the school began in early October. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Sept. 18.

Classrooms and other features are being added to Acmetonia to take in students from Colfax Upper Elementary School in Springdale. The district expects Acmetonia to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 school year.

