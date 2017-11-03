Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Washington Township candidates agree on goals, differ on approach

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 1:42 p.m.
Rich Gardner
Rich Gardner
Fred Schiffer
Fred Schiffer

Updated 2 hours ago

Two long-time residents with political experience are on this year's ballot for the only open Washington Township supervisor seat.

On the Republican side of the ticket is current supervisor Rich Gardner and on the Democratic side is newcomer Fred Schiffer.

Although Schiffer has served on the township's planning commission for about 16 years, he's never served as a supervisor. He ran once before in 1991, but lost.

Schiffer said he just wants to keep the township a good place to live for everybody.

“Mostly, just that I want everybody to be treated fairly,” he said.

He said he agrees with everything the township has been doing, but thinks he can bring a fresh perspective to the board.

He said he wants to make sure the companies doing natural gas drilling near the Beaver Run Reservoir keep the water clean and take responsibility for any road repairs that may be needed due to their large trucks.

“We haven't had any problems,” Schiffer said. “Mostly it's keeping an eye on what's going on.”

Schiffer said he agrees with his opponent on almost everything, but might take a different approach to solving issues.

“He's a business owner, I'm a computer geek,” he said. “We look at things a little bit different.”

Gardner said he wants to continue to see the township be fiscally responsible and bring development to the area.

“We're looking at the possibility of development happening more,” he said. “We want to make sure that any future development in the township is beneficial to all residents.”

He said he also plans to address some residents' interest in expanding public water. Many of the township's residents rely on well water.

He said it can be expensive to run new water lines, which is why it hasn't happened in the past.

“We don't have any major projects on the books right now,” Gardner said.

Gardner said he has learned a lot about communicating with residents and helping them discuss and solve problems they may have. He wants to continue to provide that service to the residents.

“I enjoy doing the job,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.