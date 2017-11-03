Washington Township candidates agree on goals, differ on approach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two long-time residents with political experience are on this year's ballot for the only open Washington Township supervisor seat.

On the Republican side of the ticket is current supervisor Rich Gardner and on the Democratic side is newcomer Fred Schiffer.

Although Schiffer has served on the township's planning commission for about 16 years, he's never served as a supervisor. He ran once before in 1991, but lost.

Schiffer said he just wants to keep the township a good place to live for everybody.

“Mostly, just that I want everybody to be treated fairly,” he said.

He said he agrees with everything the township has been doing, but thinks he can bring a fresh perspective to the board.

He said he wants to make sure the companies doing natural gas drilling near the Beaver Run Reservoir keep the water clean and take responsibility for any road repairs that may be needed due to their large trucks.

“We haven't had any problems,” Schiffer said. “Mostly it's keeping an eye on what's going on.”

Schiffer said he agrees with his opponent on almost everything, but might take a different approach to solving issues.

“He's a business owner, I'm a computer geek,” he said. “We look at things a little bit different.”

Gardner said he wants to continue to see the township be fiscally responsible and bring development to the area.

“We're looking at the possibility of development happening more,” he said. “We want to make sure that any future development in the township is beneficial to all residents.”

He said he also plans to address some residents' interest in expanding public water. Many of the township's residents rely on well water.

He said it can be expensive to run new water lines, which is why it hasn't happened in the past.

“We don't have any major projects on the books right now,” Gardner said.

Gardner said he has learned a lot about communicating with residents and helping them discuss and solve problems they may have. He wants to continue to provide that service to the residents.

“I enjoy doing the job,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.