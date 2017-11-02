Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer horse charity founder sentenced to prison on fraud, false tax return conviction

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 11:39 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The former head of a West Deer horse rescue group has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to charges of mail fraud and filing a false tax return related to a non-profit organization.

Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti on Thursday sentenced Pamela A. Vivirito, 47, of Middlesex, Butler County to five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.

Vivirito pleaded guilty in April to one count of mail fraud and one count of filing a false tax return.

Vivirito founded Equine Angels Rescue, a not-for-profit charity which solicited contributions to rescue and rehabilitate horses.

Authorities said she used donations for personal expenses. She reported her compensation was $46,877, when she had actually received more than $93,000.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

