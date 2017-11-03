Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale's 'Better Together' event to honor first responders

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
The Allegheny Valley H.O.P.E. Association will introduce its 'Reality Tour' program during the 2017 Better Together event Sunday at the Springdale Veterans Association. The group, headed by President John Murray and Vice President Sharon Spirk, got a $3,500 grant from the state Attorney General's office to offer the drug awareness program.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
The Allegheny Valley H.O.P.E. Association will introduce its 'Reality Tour' program during the 2017 Better Together event Sunday at the Springdale Veterans Association. The group, headed by President John Murray and Vice President Sharon Spirk, got a $3,500 grant from the state Attorney General's office to offer the drug awareness program.

Lower Allegheny Valley residents will gather to say thanks to their communities' emergency first responders on Sunday.

“Better Together” 2017 will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Springdale Veterans Association, 1151 Pittsburgh St.

The event is being sponsored by the Allegheny Valley HOPE Association. Standing for “Helping Our Peers Everyday,” the group works to raise awareness about depression, suicide, and alcohol and drug addiction.

During the event, the group will be introducing the “Reality Tour,” a drug prevention program of Butler nonprofit CANDLE Inc.

Intended for children 10 and older, the tour includes dramatic scenes, information about what parents should be doing in their homes to monitor their child and talk with them in-depth about drugs, and discussion with law enforcement and recovering addicts.

It's designed to provide information to parents and children; to attend, a child has to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

A program will begin at 3 p.m., with refreshments and fellowship from 4-6 p.m.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

