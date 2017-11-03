Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

The right side of the tracks: Vikings plan cleanup invasion

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Updated 2 hours ago

Residents of Arnold and New Kensington should prepare for a Viking invasion.

On Saturday, students from Valley High School, some dressed as Vikings, will spend one of their weekend mornings cleaning up parts New Kensington and Arnold.

Starting at the Arnold City Hall and traveling along the railroad tracks to the Valero in New Kensington, students will pick up trash between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Our scholars at VHS have decided that the legacy they desire to leave resides within the community in which they live. As our students work diligently on their academics, they also ponder their roles within society. Our students are embracing the reality that our district is the pulsing heart of the community; thus, they want to help begin and implement a process of beautification,” Assistant Superintendent John Banko said via social media.

Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. to plan their attack, according to Banko.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.