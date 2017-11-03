The right side of the tracks: Vikings plan cleanup invasion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents of Arnold and New Kensington should prepare for a Viking invasion.

On Saturday, students from Valley High School, some dressed as Vikings, will spend one of their weekend mornings cleaning up parts New Kensington and Arnold.

Starting at the Arnold City Hall and traveling along the railroad tracks to the Valero in New Kensington, students will pick up trash between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

“Our scholars at VHS have decided that the legacy they desire to leave resides within the community in which they live. As our students work diligently on their academics, they also ponder their roles within society. Our students are embracing the reality that our district is the pulsing heart of the community; thus, they want to help begin and implement a process of beautification,” Assistant Superintendent John Banko said via social media.

Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. to plan their attack, according to Banko.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.