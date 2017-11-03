Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

School bus driver, an ex-cop, 'just doing job' in aiding stricken Highlands student

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Harry Mangol was just doing his job — that's what he'll tell you.

Mangol, a W.L. Roenigk Inc. bus driver, started his day the same as always Thursday.

He was up early to pick up students on his route in the Highlands School District.

At the second stop of the morning, he noticed the kids were calling for help.

A female student, whom he could only identify as a senior, had fallen and hurt her ankle.

Mangol, a former Hanover police officer and Tarentum constable, sprang into action.

“I asked her how she was; I started to evaluate the situation,” he said.

The student said her pain was at an 8 out of 10, and she heard a pop in her ankle.

“I said, ‘You're going to be OK — we're going to take care of you,' ” Mangol said.

Within minutes, the situation got more serious when the student lost consciousness.

“Next thing I know,” Mangol said, “her head, her eyes went back — and she just went straight back.”

Mangol tried shaking her and tapped her face to get her to regain consciousness.

Just before he was going to start CPR, she came to.

“I got her conscious, took my coat off and put it underneath her head,” he said. “I told her, ‘Don't move — don't do anything — there's an ambulance on the way.' ”

Mangol said he helped the student remain calm until her mother and an ambulance arrived.

“I was trained for this,” he said. “I did what I was trained to do.”

After the student was taken away, Mangol got back on the bus and continued his route.

Attempts to find out the student's identity and how she was faring were unsuccessful.

Highlands Superintendent Michael Bjalobok could not be reached, and John Risch, W.L. Roenigk Inc. spokesman, said the company doesn't release students' names.

This was the first time Mangol has had such an incident since he started driving buses in 2012.

Risch said the company is impressed with Mangol's quick and calm reaction.

“He went well above and beyond what a normal driver would do,” Risch said. “He made a difference in somebody's life.”

Risch said Mangol is a model employee who is always professional.

Mangol remains humble despite the attention he received this week.

“I'm not a hero,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

Harry Mangol sit in the driver's seat of the school bus he drives for W.L. Roenigk and the Highlands School District on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Emily Balser | Trinbune-Review
Harry Mangol sit in the driver's seat of the school bus he drives for W.L. Roenigk and the Highlands School District on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Harry Mangol sit in the driver's seat of the school bus he drives for W.L. Roenigk and the Highlands School District on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
Harry Mangol sit in the driver's seat of the school bus he drives for W.L. Roenigk and the Highlands School District on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
