Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Controversial Tarentum median strip to undergo changes

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
Tarentum will remove most of the plantings in the Ross Street median this week to reduce maintenance costs.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Tarentum will remove most of the plantings in the Ross Street median this week to reduce maintenance costs.

Updated 27 minutes ago

Tarentum is making changes to one of its landscaped medians along Ross Street (Route 366) in hopes that it will decrease maintenance costs and enhance worker safety.

Those include:

• Ripping out the vegetation in the middle of the strip and replacing that with red stone

• Only allowing flowers and shrubs down to 25 feet on either end

The 15,000-square-foot strip, which is covered in mulch, flowers and shrubs, has been an ongoing issue for the borough.

It's on a state road, but its upkeep is Tarentum's responsibility.

“It's really overgrown right now,” borough council Vice President Erika Josefoski said. “When you're entering Tarentum and that's the first thing you see, it's real disappointing and unacceptable.”

The changes come about six months after former borough Manager Mike Gutonski told council something needed to be done with the median because the borough couldn't afford to keep maintaining it. Landscaping supplies alone had cost the borough thousands of dollars. There was also the issue of worker time and safety. Tarentum's public works employees maintain the strip, which is along a busy stretch of road.

“When it's maintained appropriately, it is very beautiful, but it is a safety issue,” Josefoski said. “When they're pulling weeds between these plants it takes them quite some time, and it's hard. You have people that just really drive way too fast on that road. We're concerned about them getting hit.”

There are actually two landscaped medians along Route 366. The one posing the problem is the one closest to the Route 28 interchange (Exit 14).

The median used to be made of concrete until former borough Manager Bill Rossey suggested replacing the concrete with a green space. Tarentum also made an agreement with PennDOT to maintain the strip.

Josefoski said the changes will keep the median a green space but also reduce the associated costs and risks with maintaining it.

“It's going to be easier and faster,” she said. “It's going to be less money.”

Josefoski said the borough bought the stone and a weed barrier for about $7,000. She was also able to get worker safety equipment from PennDOT for free.

While the stone is an up-front expense, it won't have to be replaced as often as plants, she said. The weed barrier will also reduce maintenance costs.

The stone is red to match the borough's red and black colors. Eventually the borough would like to get black stone or mulch to go around the flowers at the ends of the median, Josefoski said.

“That way it still looks pretty,” she said. “It will look nice with our welcome to Tarentum sign.”

The updates are scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Borough police will be on scene to direct traffic while the employees work.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.