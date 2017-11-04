Controversial Tarentum median strip to undergo changes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum is making changes to one of its landscaped medians along Ross Street (Route 366) in hopes that it will decrease maintenance costs and enhance worker safety.

Those include:

• Ripping out the vegetation in the middle of the strip and replacing that with red stone

• Only allowing flowers and shrubs down to 25 feet on either end

The 15,000-square-foot strip, which is covered in mulch, flowers and shrubs, has been an ongoing issue for the borough.

It's on a state road, but its upkeep is Tarentum's responsibility.

“It's really overgrown right now,” borough council Vice President Erika Josefoski said. “When you're entering Tarentum and that's the first thing you see, it's real disappointing and unacceptable.”

The changes come about six months after former borough Manager Mike Gutonski told council something needed to be done with the median because the borough couldn't afford to keep maintaining it. Landscaping supplies alone had cost the borough thousands of dollars. There was also the issue of worker time and safety. Tarentum's public works employees maintain the strip, which is along a busy stretch of road.

“When it's maintained appropriately, it is very beautiful, but it is a safety issue,” Josefoski said. “When they're pulling weeds between these plants it takes them quite some time, and it's hard. You have people that just really drive way too fast on that road. We're concerned about them getting hit.”

There are actually two landscaped medians along Route 366. The one posing the problem is the one closest to the Route 28 interchange (Exit 14).

The median used to be made of concrete until former borough Manager Bill Rossey suggested replacing the concrete with a green space. Tarentum also made an agreement with PennDOT to maintain the strip.

Josefoski said the changes will keep the median a green space but also reduce the associated costs and risks with maintaining it.

“It's going to be easier and faster,” she said. “It's going to be less money.”

Josefoski said the borough bought the stone and a weed barrier for about $7,000. She was also able to get worker safety equipment from PennDOT for free.

While the stone is an up-front expense, it won't have to be replaced as often as plants, she said. The weed barrier will also reduce maintenance costs.

The stone is red to match the borough's red and black colors. Eventually the borough would like to get black stone or mulch to go around the flowers at the ends of the median, Josefoski said.

“That way it still looks pretty,” she said. “It will look nice with our welcome to Tarentum sign.”

The updates are scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Borough police will be on scene to direct traffic while the employees work.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.