Valley News Dispatch

Where to vote in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Tribune-Review | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 3:15 p.m.
Election Day is Nov. 7.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Allegheny County

Brackenridge

All three wards: Pioneer Hose Company, 124 Morgan St.

Cheswick

Both districts: Borough fire hall, 1411 Spruce St.

East Deer

1st Ward: Township building, 927 Freeport Road

2nd Ward: Holy Family Roman Catholic Church social hall, 787 Freeport Road

Fawn

Both districts: Township building, 3054 Howes Run Road

Fox Chapel

1st District: Cooper-Siegel Community Library program room, 403 Fox Chapel Road

2nd District: Christ Church, 630 Squaw Run Road

3rd and 5th districts: Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, 384 Fox Chapel Road

4th District: Faith United Methodist Church of Fox Chapel, 261 W. Chapel Ridge Road

Frazer

Frazer No. 1 fire hall, 2020 Bakerstown Road

Harmar

1st and 2nd districts: Municipal building, 701 Freeport Road

3rd District: Township garage, 841 Russellton Road

Harrison

1st Ward, 1st District: Highlands Community Center, 1404 Pacific Ave. at California Avenue; 2nd District: WWJD Associates LLC/Grace United Methodist Church, 1329 Freeport Road; 3rd District: Hilltop Hose fire hall, 1501 Cambridge St. at Idaho Avenue

2nd Ward, 1st District: Highlands Community Center, 1404 Pacific Ave. at California Avenue; 2nd District: Knights of Columbus No. 2602 hall, 28 Garfield St., Natrona

3rd Ward, 1st District: Harrison Hills Fire Hall, 5300 Freeport Road; 2nd District: Citizens Hose social hall, 965 Burtner Road

4th Ward, 1st District: Citizens Hose social hall, 965 Burtner Road; 2nd District: Harrison Hills fire hall, 5300 Freeport Road

5th Ward, 1st District: Harrison Hi-Rise community room, 2006 Broadview Blvd.; 2nd District: Hilltop Hose fire hall, 1501 Cambridge St. at Idaho Avenue

Indiana Township

1st and 2nd districts: Township building, 3710 Saxonburg Blvd.

3rd District: Rural Ridge fire hall, 135 Little Deer Creek Road

4th District: Middle Road fire hall, 2034 Middle Road

5th District: Fairview Elementary School, 738 Dorseyville Road

Oakmont

1st and 2nd districts: 10th Street Elementary School, 901 Pennsylvania Ave. at 10th Street

3rd District: Municipal building, Virginia Avenue at Fifth Street

4th and 5th districts: Oakmont United Methodist Church Hall, 419 Maryland Ave.

6th District: Riverview Community Action Corp., 501 Second St.

O'Hara

1st Ward, 1st District: Lighthouse Pointe at Chapel Harbor, 500 Chapel Harbor Drive; 2nd district: Municipal building, 325 Fox Chapel Road

2nd Ward, both districts: Kerr Elementary School multipurpose room, 341 Kittanning Pike

3rd Ward, 1st District: Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Co., 152 Kittanning Pike; 2nd District: Parkview Volunteer Fire Dept., 726 Midway Drive

4th Ward, 1st District: Municipal building, 325 Fox Chapel Raod; 2nd District: Kerr Elementary School multipurpose room, 341 Kittanning Pike

5th Ward, both districts: O'Hara Elementary School, 115 Cabin Lane

Plum

1st and 19th districts: Plum Senior High School, large gym entrance, 900 Elicker Road

2nd District: Logans Ferry Heights fire hall, 1001 Summit Ave.

3rd District: Longwood at Oakmont Wellness Center, multipurpose room, 500 Rt. 909

4th and 17th districts: St. John the Baptist School, 418 Unity Center Road

5th and 7th districts: Center Elementary School cafeteria, 201 Center-New Texas Road

6th District: Plum Community Center, 499 Center-New Texas Road

8th and 9th districts: Regency Elementary School, 4795 Havana Drive

10th District: Holiday Park fire hall, 415 Abers Creek Road

11th and 12th districts: Oblock Junior High School cafeteria, 440 Presque Isle Drive

13th and 14th districts: Holiday Park Elementary School, 313 Holiday Park Drive

15th and 16th districts: Sampson Family YMCA (formerly East Suburban YMCA), 2200 Route 286

18th, 20th and 21st districts: Pivik Elementary School, 151 School Road

Springdale

1st District: Borough building, 325 School St.

2nd District: Springdale Open Bible Church, 401 Colfax St.

3rd and 4th districts: Springdale Manor high-rise, 504 Pittsburgh St.

Springdale Township

Township building, 100 Plate Drive

Tarentum

1st Ward, both districts: Highland Hose fire hall, first floor, 401 Corbet St. at Eighth Avenue

2nd Ward: Borough building, 318 2nd Ave.

3rd Ward, both districts: Holy Martyrs Church, 344 W. Ninth Ave.

Verona

1st District: Borough building/police station, 736 E. Railroad Ave,

2nd District: Verona United Presbyterian Church, 566 South Ave.

3rd District: Borough fire hall, 465 Parker St.

West Deer

1st District: St. Victor activity building, 535 Bairdford Road

2nd District: No. 1 fire hall, 1520 Saxonburg Blvd.

3rd District: Deer Creek Drainage Basin Authority, 945 Little Deer Creek Valley Road

4th and 8th districts: No. 3 fire hall, 4372 Gibsonia Road, Route 910

5th District: Deer Lakes Community Church of the Nazarene, 1839 Saxonburg Blvd.

6th District: Township building, 109 East Union Road

7th District: West Deer Senior Center, 4834 Route 910

Armstrong County

Apollo

Both wards: Apollo No. 2 fire hall, 327 N. Fourth St.

Bethel Township

Township fire hall, 113 Bethel Church Road

Burrell Township

Township building, 110 Cochrans Mill Road

Freeport

1st District: Borough building, 414 Market St.

2nd District: Masonic Lodge hall, 306 Fourth St.

Gilpin

1st District: Township fire hall, 113 Firehall Road

2nd District (Schenley): American Legion, 383 Schenley Road

Kiski Township

Horrell District: Kiski Township Sportsmen's Beagle and Rifle Club, 192 Wilson Road (also called Beagle Club Road)

Spring Church District: Apollo-Spring Church Sportsmen's Club, 1921 Route 56

Orchard Hills North and South districts: Kiski Municipal Authority, 1222 Old State Road

Leechburg

Both districts: Borough fire hall, 268 Canal St.

North Apollo

North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St.

Parks Township

Kepple Hill District: Township fire hall, 1127 Dalmatian Drive

North Vandergrift District: Township building, 26 Jackson Ave.

West District: St. Paul Highfield Lutheran Church, 1595 Dime Road

South Buffalo

Both districts: Township fire hall, 695 Freeport Road

Butler County

Buffalo Township

District 1: Township building, 109 Bear Creek Road

District 2: Sarver Fire Company recreation hall, 110 Elliott Road

District 3: Evangel Heights Christian Academy, 120 Beale Road

Clinton Township

Township building, 711 Saxonburg Blvd.

Jefferson Township

District 1: Township building, 157 Great Belt Road

District 2: Jefferson Grange, 211 Bull Creek Road

Saxonburg

Borough building, 420 W. Main St.

Winfield

Township building, 194 Brose Road

Westmoreland County

Allegheny Township

No. 1 Shearers Precinct: Township Community Building, 136 Community Building Road

No. 2 McKees Precinct: Allegheny Presbyterian Church, 1900 Route 356

No. 3 Sobers Precinct: Township Community Building, 136 Community Building Road

No. 4 Stewarts Precinct: Markle fire hall, 470 Joyce Ave.

No. 5 Bellvue Precinct: Kiski Area High School, 250 Hyde Park Road

Arnold

1st Ward, 1st Precinct: Arnold Manor, 1632 Horne Blvd.; 2nd Precinct: Arnold Towers, 1528 Horne Blvd.

2nd Ward, 1st Precinct: Roy A. Hunt School (formerly Valley Middle School), 1701 Alcoa Drive; 2nd Precinct: Arnold United Methodist Church, 1801 Leishman Ave.; 3rd Precinct: H.D. Berkey Elementary School, 1739 Victoria Ave.

Avonmore

Borough fire hall, 210 Fifth St.

Bell Township

Perrysville Precinct: Township building, 2324 Route 380

Roaring Run and Salina precincts: Township fire hall, 207 Main St.

East Vandergrift

Borough building, 254 Kennedy Ave.

Hyde Park

Borough building, 715 Main St.

Lower Burrell

1st Ward, 1st Precinct: Grace Community Presbyterian Church, 2751 Grant St.; 2nd Precinct: Church of God, 273 Chester St.

2nd Ward, 1st and 3rd Precincts: City hall, 2800 Bethel St.; 2nd Precinct: Peoples Library, 3052 Wachter Ave.

3rd Ward, 1st Precinct: Lower Burrell Manor, 200 Sylvan Drive; 2nd Precinct: Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road

4th Ward, 1st Precinct: Kinloch fire hall, 34 New York Ave. 2nd Precinct: Puckety Presbyterian Church, 1009 Puckety Church Road

New Kensington

2nd Ward: New Kensington No. 1 fire hall, 785 Fourth Ave.

3rd Ward, 1st Precinct: Hill Top No. 3 fire hall, 1045 Victoria Ave.; 2nd Precinct: Martin Elementary School, 1800 Seventh St. Road; 3rd Precinct: Aluminum City Terrace Community Building, East Hill Drive; 4th Precinct: Martin Elementary School, 1800 7th Street Road

4th Ward, 1st Precinct: St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave.; 2nd Precinct: River Community Church, 200 Freeport Road; 3rd Precinct: No. 5 fire hall, 556 Camp Ave. 4th and 5th precincts: Mary Queen of Apostles School (former Greenwald Elementary School), 110 Elmtree Road

5th Ward: United Presbyterian Church, 601 Fifth Ave.

6th Ward: Parnassus Manor, 325 Main St.

7th Ward, 1st precinct: Pershing Heights personal care home, 441 Pershing Ave.; 2nd precinct: Valley Jr./Sr. High School, 703 Stevenson Blvd.

Oklahoma Borough

Borough fire hall, 171 Thorn St.

Upper Burrell

Both districts: Township building, 3735 Seventh St. Road, Route 780

Vandergrift

1st Ward: Vandergrift Public Library, 128C Washington Ave.

2nd Ward: No. 1 fire hall, 278 Franklin Ave.

3rd Ward: St. Gertrude Rectory, 303 Franklin Ave.

4th, 5th and 6th Wards: St. Gertrude hall, 303 Franklin Ave.

Washington Township

Beamers precinct: Township fire hall, 778 Route 66

North Washington precinct: Community Church of Pine Run, 190 Pine Run Church Road

Oakland Crossroads Precinct: Poke Run Presbyterian Church, 1091 Poke Run Church Road

Paulton Precinct: Township building, 285 Pine Run Church Road

West Leechburg

Borough building, 1015 Plazak St.

