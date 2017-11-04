6 candidates for West Deer supervisors vying for 3 seats

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Political experience: Is a former member of West Deer's Parks and Recreation board

Occupation: Student at University of Pittsburgh and works at his family business, Bruno's Pizza in Hampton

Political experience: Supervisor from 1993-97, served as chairman of the board and is currently, appointed member of the Deer Creek Drainage Basin Authority.

Education: University of Pittsburgh associate degree in law enforcement and North Park Police Academy associate degree in criminology

As roads and budgets are perennial issues in West Deer, next year's supervisors will work with a proposal to shrink the board from seven to five members.

Although voters would have the ultimate say on the issue if it comes up for a referendum vote next spring, according to the township manager, the six candidates running for supervisor Tuesday have their own views.

The six, including one incumbent, are running for only three supervisors' seats.

Donald Simonetti, a former township police chief and former supervisor, wants fewer township supervisors because “you can't get everyone of the same page.”

However, he disagrees with how voters would elect those supervisors.

The current proposal calls for four of the five supervisors to be elected from four districts. The idea is to give council greater geographic representation.

But Simonetti, 78, disagrees with that provision, saying it would unnecessarily complicate matters. He says the township already has committee members elected to eight existing voting districts who can alert supervisors to problems and issues.

Supervisor Leonard Guerre agrees with shrinking the board.

“You can have more done with five,” he said. “The more supervisors, the more bickering you will have.”

He's against redistricting because voters could end up with three people trying to run for office in one district. He's also concerned how districts will work within the election cycle as different supervisor seats open.

Some of the newcomers to the supervisors race aren't comfortable with the issue and want to learn more.

Shawn Maudhuit, a former West Deer Parks and Recreation Board member, likes how the board of supervisors is structured.

“There is too much conflicting information about how that would work,” he said.

David Cetti, 50, a skilled laborer at Deer Creek Drainage Basin Authority, said he, too, would would like to know more before committing to an opinion.

Arlind Karpuzi, 22, the youngest candidate and a University of Pittsburgh student, said redistricting would play a greater role than the quantity of supervisors on a board.

Karpuzi said he didn't like breaking up the township into districts, letting geography alone determine a candidate's merit.

Beverly Jordan, 46, did not return calls seeking comment.

She is the chairwoman of the West Deer Parks and Recreation Board and a self-employed landman/project manager in the Marcellus shale industry.

Other issues

Supervisor candidates had views on a number of other township issues.

Maudhuit is interested in bringing more community events.

In addition to his day job, Maudhuit is a musician in the 1980s party band Ferris Bueller's Revenge, and he operates the West Deer Nightmare haunted house.

But he admits that the No. 1 issue with residents is when they will get their road paved. He credits the township's road crew for doing a good job. As a township supervisor, Maudhuit said he would work to get the roads paved in a timely manner.

Cetti said he has no personal agenda to promote for the election.

“There's no burning issue I see,” said. “I just want to be there and help out the community.”

Karpuzi said he wants to bring new ideas to the township and would like to increase community pride.

“Let's have a discussion about business growth in the area, and let's meet with residents to talk about development growth,” he said. Karpuzi credits other supervisors with creating a community dialogue, and he wants to continue those efforts.

As the only incumbent, Guerre said that, in addition to getting roads fixed, he would like to see more progress to install city waterlines in more of the township.

Guerre estimates that a little over half of the township has public water.

However, residents would have to take the initiative to let the township know it wants the public water.

“We can work with the people,” Guerre said. “Supervisors can access their complaints about water and can see what can be done.”

Simonetti, who is retired, a veteran and on a fixed income, wants to keep municipal taxes low.

“We've got people in this town, some 50 percent on fixed incomes, and they can't afford what some politicians are asking for, like better roads and sports complexes.”

He added that there's a budget every year for roads, which are being fixed regardless.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.