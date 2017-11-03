Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

8-year-old boy hit by car in Apollo and flown, conscious and stable, to Pittsburgh hospital

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 7:09 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

An 8-year-old Apollo boy was airlifted to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Friday evening after he was hit by a car.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Apollo police Officer Ron Baustert.

The boy was conscious and stable after the incident , according to police.

However, the EMS crew on the scene determined he should be flown to the Pittsburgh hospital, Baustert said.

Police could not release the boy's identity but said he lives in the borough.

Initial accounts indicate that the boy was trying to cross North Pennsylvania mid-block and was struck by a car driven by an elderly woman, Baustert said.

The incident was under investigation Friday night.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

