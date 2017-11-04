Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Multiple fire companies battle barn fire in Washington Township

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
Firefighters work to extinguish a barn that caught fire on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Road in Washington Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to extinguish a barn that caught fire on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Road in Washington Township.
Firefighters work to extinguish a barn that caught fire on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Road in Washington Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to extinguish a barn that caught fire on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Road in Washington Township.
A barn that caught fire is fully engulfed on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Drive in Washington Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A barn that caught fire is fully engulfed on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Drive in Washington Township.
Firefighters work to extinguish a barn that caught fire on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Drive in Washington Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to extinguish a barn that caught fire on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Drive in Washington Township.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Crews from several fire companies in Westmoreland County battled a barn fire in Washington Township.

The fire, along Townsend Road, was reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

The barn was full of hay and was almost completely engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

According to emergency radio broadcasts, there are no fire hydrants in the rural area and crews had to truck in water with tankers from several area fire companies.

As many as nine fire companies responded to the blaze that still was smouldering more than an hour after firefighters brought it under control.

The barn was almost completely destroyed.

No injuries were reported. Details on the cause of the fire were not yet available.

