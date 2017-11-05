Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Washington Township barn fire expected to burn for days

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
A barn that caught fire smoulders as firefighters extinguish hot spots on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Drive in Washington Township. Firefighters expect the hay in the barn will burn for another day or two.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A barn that caught fire smoulders as firefighters extinguish hot spots on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 along Townsend Drive in Washington Township. Firefighters expect the hay in the barn will burn for another day or two.

A barn fire that ignited in Washington Township Saturday afternoon was still burning Sunday afternoon, according to the fire chief, but there were no reports of injuries.

“It could burn for another two to three days — it's hard to tell,” fire Chief Clayton Murphy said.

The fire was reported about 1:45 p.m. at 108 Townsend Dr.

Murphy said there is also a house and a large shed that contains small farm animals on the property, but neither of those was damaged.

He said the fire is contained to the barn, which contained hay and farm equipment.

“Everything is within the basement confines of the barn,” he said. “It's not going anywhere. The house is not in danger.”

He said the hay is what fueled the blaze once it started.

“There were literally thousands of bails of hay in the barn,” he said. “The barn pretty much collapsed on itself once the beams burned out.”

He said the homeowner is watching the blaze and the department will only go back if someone calls from the house.

“It's safely in the basement of the barn, and it will burn for however long. Even through the heavy rain today it's still burning from what we understand.”

“The homeowner's there, they have machinery there, they've been stirring up the hay to get it to burn up.”

He said the fire was “most likely accidental,” but the damage was so severe firefighters likely won't be able to pinpoint the exact cause.

According to emergency radio broadcasts, there are no fire hydrants in the rural area and crews had to truck in water with tankers from several area fire companies.

Murphy said at least eight fire companies responded to the scene. There were also fire companies on standby.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

