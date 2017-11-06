Tarentum to require Dumpsters for multi-unit apartments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tarentum officials may mandate that landlords who manage residences with three or more units provide their tenants with large trash bins.

An ordinance amendment to that effect was introduced during council's meeting last week. The measure would change a garbage ordinance that dates to 1991, borough Solicitor Dave Regoli said.

“This is because of the problem with trash overflowing, and cans that aren't big enough to accommodate the structure,” Regoli said.

“The landlord is going to be required to provide a refuse Dumpster for the tenants, large enough to store their solid waste until pickup.”

The trash container requirement would be the only change to the ordinance, Regoli said.

“This is the model ordinance that most municipalities use, and I tweaked it to accommodate council's wishes,” he said.

Vice President Erika Josefoski said council could vote on the measure during their Dec. 5 meeting. She hopes it will pass.

“Not only is it an eyesore, but it's also getting in the way of the single-family homes that are trying to get their garbage out,” Josefoski said Monday, referring to trash from multi-unit buildings.

“The only way we (felt) we could tackle this is to mandate that houses with three or more units have a Dumpster.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.