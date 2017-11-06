Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum to require Dumpsters for multi-unit apartments

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 1:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Tarentum officials may mandate that landlords who manage residences with three or more units provide their tenants with large trash bins.

An ordinance amendment to that effect was introduced during council's meeting last week. The measure would change a garbage ordinance that dates to 1991, borough Solicitor Dave Regoli said.

“This is because of the problem with trash overflowing, and cans that aren't big enough to accommodate the structure,” Regoli said.

“The landlord is going to be required to provide a refuse Dumpster for the tenants, large enough to store their solid waste until pickup.”

The trash container requirement would be the only change to the ordinance, Regoli said.

“This is the model ordinance that most municipalities use, and I tweaked it to accommodate council's wishes,” he said.

Vice President Erika Josefoski said council could vote on the measure during their Dec. 5 meeting. She hopes it will pass.

“Not only is it an eyesore, but it's also getting in the way of the single-family homes that are trying to get their garbage out,” Josefoski said Monday, referring to trash from multi-unit buildings.

“The only way we (felt) we could tackle this is to mandate that houses with three or more units have a Dumpster.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.