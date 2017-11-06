Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Deer Lakes fifth grader performing in Pittsburgh CLO's 'A Musical Christmas Carol'

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Submitted | Deer Lakes School District
Cast of Pittsburgh CLO's 2016 production of 'A Musical Christmas Carol.'
Cast of Pittsburgh CLO's 2016 production of 'A Musical Christmas Carol.'

A Deer Lakes elementary student will perform as one of the Cratchit children in the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera's “A Musical Christmas Carol” at the Byham Theater.

Joe Chufo, 11, of West Deer is a fifth grade student at East Union Intermediate School.

The Pittsburgh CLO production runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.

Chufo is most excited about his classmates seeing him perform during their Dec. 8 field trip to the production.

“Just seeing so many friendly faces will make that entire performance a lot of fun,” Chufo said.

Chufo has been a member of CLO Academy for Music Theater for two years, playing Chad in “High School Musical” and the title character in “Beauty and the Beast” as part of the CLO's Summer Camp Series.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

