Fox Chapel Area School District employees trained to deal with various emergencies
Updated 2 hours ago
More than 200 Fox Chapel Area School District employees attended a workshop Monday to train them for a number of emergencies that could occur in the schools.
Among the discussions about emergency response were how to administer Narcan to a person who is overdosing; how to deal with an active shooter; and how to administer first aid.
The event was held at Dorseyville Middle School in Indiana Township.
The event was presented by the Fox Chapel Area administration, which partnered with UPMC.
Employees from all six Fox Chapel Area schools participated.
They got hands on opportunities to learn from Dr. Jonathan Chen, a pioneer of using Narcan for overdose intervention, along with first-responders who taught emergency care and professionals from Allegheny Health Network Trauma Center with the “Stop the Bleed” program.
