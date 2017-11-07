Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Vandergrift residents soon may be receiving a packet of borough rules

George Guido | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 12:24 a.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Vandergrift residents and property owners could soon be getting informational packets regarding what they need to do to comply with borough laws.

Council is expected to vote on an ordinance that would allow for the packets, which will contain a summary of ordinances that affect homeowners, renters and new residents moving into the borough.

The packets also will include applications and information on such items as inspections and certificates of occupancy.

The vote could come as soon as Dec. 4.

Solicitor Larry Loperfito said packets will also be distributed to those who request lien letters and matters that affect rental units.

Also, anyone who constructs a new home in Vandergrift will be paying more for the capacity portion of tap-in fees. The new fee is $740, up from $625.

This hike was instituted by the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority and will mostly affect municipalities where new home building is occurring, like Washington and Allegheny townships.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

