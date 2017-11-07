As expected, low voter turnout at many Alle-Kiski Valley polls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some hardy voters ignored the cold and rain Tuesday but predictions of less than 25 percent turnout appeared to be accurate at polls around the Alle-Kiski Valley.

The morning turnout was slow even in communities with hot contests such as Tarentum's race for mayor and across the Allegheny River for the Arnold-New Kensington district judge's post.

In Springdale's borough building along School Street, about 48 residents cast their vote by 9:30 a.m. — a below average turn-out even for a mostly local election, according to poll workers there.

The dismal weather with near sleet conditions in the early morning is likely the culprit, they said.

There is a local race but not a scorching one for Springdale council where five candidates are vying for five seats, two of which could have been won by a single candidate, forcing an appointment for the other seat.

But for Eileen Miller, 75, (not to be confused with Eileen Miller the council candidate), every election is worth making it to the polls to vote.

Miller hasn't missed an election since the 1960s, she said.

“If you don't like how things are being run, then you want to vote for change,” said Miller. “But, if you like how things are going, you still have to vote to keep the good people in office.”

Pat Scalise of Kenneth Avenue, Arnold, was somewhat disappointed with Tuesday morning's turnout. “It's not like the old days when we had people lining up,” he said outside the polling place at Arnold United Methodist Church.

But an optimistic Daniel Sekelsky of Kimball Avenue, Arnold, said he has voted in each election since 2006, since moving back from Los Angeles. “It's early yet. There will be more voting,” he predicted.

Joan Ferrange, of Victoria Avenue, said she wanted to vote.

“It's the only thing that we get to do. This is the only say we have,” she said, accompanied by husband, Don.

At 10:20 a.m. 46 people had voted at the Roy A. Hunt Upper Middle School. About 700 are registered to vote there.

The same approximate turnout was reported in New Kensington precincts.

Just after 8 a.m., Lower Burrell's largest precinct was getting a trickle of voters.

“We always vote,” said Tom and Maria Haluscak of Jefferson Street.

Ken Bush of Chestnut Street, said he votes in most elections. “This time, I'm looking at the judicial elections,” he said.

Mike Sakaluk of Leechburg Road said he, too, votes, “because I can't complain a lot if I don't vote.”

He also was interested in the state judicial races. “And I was interested in the property tax proposal.”

It was more of the same in Tarentum.

Outside Holy Martyrs Parish Social Hall along west 9th Avenue, Mayor Carl Magnetta stood 10 feet away from challenger Eric Carter.

Magnetta was near the door. Carter stood near the sidewalk.

Magnetta said he was seeing a good turnout given the nature of the election and the weather.

Carter, who is council president, was upbeat. “Who knows? Anyone could win this one,” he said.

He previously challenged, and lost, to Magnetta in the 2011 and 2013 primaries.

Just before noon, 37 people had cast ballots in the social hall.

“A lot of people come in after supper,” said election judge Nancy Pfeil of East Seventh Avenue.

In East Tarentum, Magnetta supporters Carla Adams, Carlee Carter, Louann Homa, and Jina Landa bundled up in blankets outside the polls at Highland Hose Fire Hall.

The turnout before lunchtime was fewer than 50.

The one bright spot might have been West Deer, where six candidates vied for three supervisor seats.

The race brought out more voters than usual, according to poll workers at the township's volunteer fire department along Saxonburg Boulevard.

Although in this rural polling outpost, which tallied 41 votes by 10 a.m., poll workers and those handing out flyers outnumbered voters most of the time.

