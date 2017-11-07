Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Route 28 lane restrictions on tap this month

Madasyn Czebiniak
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017

Expect some lane restrictions along Route 28 in the coming week.

PennDOT on Tuesday announced that lane restrictions are underway on southbound Route 28 in Aspinwall so crews can perform maintenance on the road.

Robinson Pipe Cleaning Company will conduct storm sewer inspection and cleaning operations, and Triad Engineering, Inc. will conduct drilling operations, the department said.

Southbound single lane and shoulder restrictions will be between the Delafield Avenue (Exit 7) and Highland Park Bridge (Exit 6) interchanges on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those are expected to last through Friday, November 17.

The same restrictions will occur on northbound Route 28 over Lexington Avenue, starting Wednesday. Those will also be weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will last through Tuesday, November 14.

Traffic shifts and shoulder closures will also occur on the ramps at the Highland Park Bridge and Delafield Avenue interchanges, the department said. Work will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Tuesday, November 21. All ramps will remain open.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

