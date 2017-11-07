Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Route 28 north accident jams traffic

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
A PennDOT traffic camera shows traffic backed up after an accident near the Highland Park Bridge exit on Route 28 north on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
A PennDOT traffic camera shows traffic backed up after an accident near the Highland Park Bridge exit on Route 28 north on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Drivers on Route 28 north are dealing with traffic backups due to an accident.

An Allegheny County 911 operator said there was a minor accident on 28 North near the Highland Park Bridge.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m.

A Pennsylvania State Police dispatcher said officers were still on the scene of the accident around 6:45 p.m.

The operator said no injuries were reported.

PennDOT sent out an advisory on Twitter warning drivers of a lane restriction in the area due to the multi-vehicle accident.

No other details were immediately available.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.