Route 28 north accident jams traffic

Drivers on Route 28 north are dealing with traffic backups due to an accident.

An Allegheny County 911 operator said there was a minor accident on 28 North near the Highland Park Bridge.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m.

A Pennsylvania State Police dispatcher said officers were still on the scene of the accident around 6:45 p.m.

The operator said no injuries were reported.

PennDOT sent out an advisory on Twitter warning drivers of a lane restriction in the area due to the multi-vehicle accident.

Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 northbound at Exit 6 - Highland Park Br/To PA 8. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 7, 2017

No other details were immediately available.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.