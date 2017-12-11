Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg police chief not back to work yet; status in limbo

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold fires his Glock handgun at targets during weapons qualification at the Vandergrift Sportsman’s Club earlier this month. The test included hitting targets at different ranges, drawing and firing within a time limit, and clearing a purposefully jammed pistol within a time limit.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold fires his Glock handgun at targets during weapons qualification at the Vandergrift Sportsman’s Club earlier this month. The test included hitting targets at different ranges, drawing and firing within a time limit, and clearing a purposefully jammed pistol within a time limit.
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold fires a 12-gauge shotgun for qualification required by state police earlier this month.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold fires a 12-gauge shotgun for qualification required by state police earlier this month.
Dr. Maria Twitchell wrote a letter clearing police Chief Mike Diebold for 'full work duty' earlier this month.
Dr. Maria Twitchell wrote a letter clearing police Chief Mike Diebold for 'full work duty' earlier this month.

Updated 9 hours ago

Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold didn't report for work as he planned Monday and that, he said, could mean some police shifts in the borough won't be covered.

Diebold, whose left arm was blown off by malfunctioning fireworks on June 24, was fitted with a mechanical arm that uses his shoulder muscles to open and close the hook or claw-like hand.

He passed annual weapons qualification on Dec. 3 and, two days later, gave the borough a letter from his doctor clearing him for work without restrictions.

He believed he had done everything necessary to return to duty from family leave status.

Then at about 8 p.m. last Wednesday, Diebold said, he was told he was placed on "unpaid leave" by Mayor Wayne Dobos.

Diebold said he had been on family leave since short term disability ended. He said he is confused and hurt by the mayor's actions. Since he is able to go back to work, he isn't eligible for short term disability.

"Do I buy Christmas gifts for my two children?" Diebold asked.

Dobos adamantly disagrees.

"No such a thing was discussed last Wednesday. I never said anything about unpaid leave," Dobos said.

Told that Diebold is telling the news media he was placed on leave, Dobos added, "that would surprise me immensely."

Dobos emphatically said that Diebold is "still the chief."

"Myself and the counsel can't wait for him.... We are hoping for a speedy recovery."

Dobos couldn't say when or how Diebold would be welcomed back to work except to say the fireworks accident created a "very unique and unfortunate situation for the borough."

He said he has been advised by legal counsel not to talk about case specifics.

Leechburg Solicitor James Favero said the borough, at his request, hired a special labor attorney to handle Diebold's case. Dobos wouldn't comment on that.

Attorney Mark Schneider, a labor attorney from Steele Schneider, didn't return numerous calls for comment. A secretary said he had a very busy schedule.

Councilman Anthony J. Defilippi said only that the personnel matter "has been discussed between Diebold and the mayor."

Councilman Anthony Roppolo said he "can't comment on a personnel matter."

Other council members didn't return calls for comment Monday.

Memo is revealing

A memo to Leechburg police, obtained by the Tribune-Review, states that, at the direction of mayor and council, only part-time officers may fill Diebold's scheduled shifts and any shifts that can't be covered by part-timers would remain "unfilled."

"This is a temporary situation now and, hopefully, can be resolved very quickly. Until then, all shifts left open by Chief Diebold not returning to duty are to be filled ONLY by part-time officers," the memo, signed by Dobos, states.

"Any shifts not able to be filled by the part-time officers will be left open," according to the memo.

"This is strictly a budgetary decision that I and the council regret needing to make."

Confusing Monday

It wasn't all bad news for Diebold on Monday.

In an email, Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi welcomed Diebold back to the active roster of the Armstrong Narcotics Enforcement Team.

"Our office has been provided with documentation showing that Mike has been medically cleared to work," he said, and Diebold has passed weapons recertification "all of which are required to work with the DA's office with ARMNET."

Diebold said his name was placed on the Leechburg police work schedule on Nov. 24, at his request, in anticipation of his return Monday.

Diebold points out that his name appeared Monday on a state web site listing him as recertified as a police officer by the Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Commission (MPOETC).

A MPOETC spokesman didn't comment.

Dobos said he couldn't comment on a Oct. 16 letter to the borough from MPOETC requesting Diebold's current and future employment status.

The letter is from MPOETC executive director Troy S. Lokhaiser, who is a state police major.

Diebold said that letter hasn't been answered by Leechburg officials.

"Dobos kept this secret from me almost two months. He gave it to me when I talked with him Wednesday. The whole thing is so unprofessional," Diebold said.

The MOPETC letter doesn't tell Diebold he may return to work but merely asks the borough to inform MOPETC of Diebold's status with the borough.

Diebold said the lack of response is holding up his return.

"Any delay in my return is the fault of the mayor and the borough failing to respond to MPOETC as required," he said.

Diebold said he sent Lokhaiser proof that he passed all required certifications and obtained medical clearance.

"He told me that was the first documents submitted on the matter."

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.