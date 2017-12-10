Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Area senior is the force behind school's 'giving closet'

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
Leechburg Area senior Makenzie Fello looks through donated items in the “giving closet” she created in Leechburg Area Middle/Senior High School on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Leechburg Area senior Makenzie Fello and her teacher Jessica Ferragonio, are pictured in the “giving closet” located in Leechburg Area Middle/Senior High School on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Rows of shoes sit on shelf at the “giving closet” in Leechburg High School on Friday, Dec 8, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Leechburg student Makenzie Fello, stands at the changing room for the “giving closet” she created at Leechburg School on Friday, Dec 8, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Leechburg student Makenzie Fello, shows off a donated dress in the “giving closet” she created at Leechburg School on Friday, Dec 8, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

Everybody needs a helping hand sometimes — that was the idea behind the new giving closet at Leechburg Middle/Senior High School.

The project is the brainchild of senior Makenzie Fello, 18, who wanted to create a space where students who may need a helping hand could grab a toiletry, a jacket or even a dress for a formal dance.

“I've always been a big advocate for helping people,” Fello said. “I think that this closet could really help some kids who do need help.”

Fello, along with the help of teacher Jessica Ferragonio, have collected and stocked the closet with hundreds of shirts, jackets, pants and dresses along with toiletries.

After three months of working nearly every day, the closet was officially open for business last week.

A group of volunteers spent about eight hours Dec. 2 hanging everything up and getting it ready to go.

Walking into the giving closet, which is converted storage space, feels more like walking into a trendy boutique with its blue walls, chandelier and dressing room.

Fello consulted with students from Kiski Area School District on how they put together their version of a giving closet to get an idea of what Leechburg Area could do with theirs. The idea, Fello said, was to make it a welcoming space for students. Fello also plans to showcase student art inside the closet.

“It's a place that students will want to come to,” she said.

The pair reached out to Jeannette-based Closet Factory with their idea, and the company donated its time and services to install racks and shelving.

Lacey Walters, Closet Factory sales manager, said they jumped on the chance to help.

“We all felt so great about it, and that we were in a position that we were able to offer this much to help the kids,” she said. “We were all thrilled with the outcome.”

Ferragonio said watching Fello bring the project to life has been inspiring.

“She's a really special kid and incredibly compassionate,” she said. “I think it's outstanding that not only did she see the need, but she wanted to act on it to have something tangible to show for it.”

Ferragonio said they have received donations from students and faculty, the community and St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Apollo.

Both Fello and Ferragonio have been blown away by everyone's generosity.

“It's been a labor of love with a myriad helping hands,” Ferragonio said. “Kids helping kids — it's quite profound to witness and grander than any lesson taught in the classroom.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

