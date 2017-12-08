Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport Area School Board looks to change furlough rules and other policies

George Guido | Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, 9:45 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

The Freeport Area School Board will be looking to revise some policies to conform with new state edicts.

Superintendent Ian Magness said some of changes in the new state school code weren't issued until after the school year started because of the delay in funding the state budget.

“Fortunately, some of the policies are already in place here, such as safety drills and opioid awareness,” Magness said. “There are also new furlough procedures for economic purposes, although we don't anticipate any of that happening here soon.”

The biggest change in the furlough policy is the fact that teacher seniority won't be the top criteria if layoffs loom.

“It's not what we want, but I think we can live with it,” said teachers union President Mark Wyant. “Seniority will still be factored into the equation. We believe in working with Freeport like in the past and work toward that (furlough) goal.”

Magness said new policies will be looked at in January.

Generally, the Pennsylvania School Boards Associations gives school districts templates on how to implement new measures that are then ratified by local school boards.

From supervisor to school director

New school Director John K. Haven was sworn in before Wednesday's meeting.

Haven had been a Buffalo Township supervisor for 11 years and chairman for the last eight.

“I come here with no agenda,” said Haven. “I'd like to get settled in and see how this board operates before setting any goals.”

George Guido is aTribune-Review contributing writer.

