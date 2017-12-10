Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington man may have bagged record-breaking elk

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Ron Marney (right), of New Kensington, as pictured in the Centre Daily Times with his brother Dave and a potentially record breaking elk harvest.
http://www.centredaily.com/
Ron Marney (right), of New Kensington, as pictured in the Centre Daily Times with his brother Dave and a potentially record breaking elk harvest.

Updated 3 hours ago

A New Kensington man may have harvested a state record-breaking elk last month in Centre County.

According to the Centre Daily Times , in early November construction superintendent Ron Marney had walked 35 miles and spent a week in the woods looking for an elk before he found the right one.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 a hunting guide spotted the large bull elk. The Daily Times reports that Marney waited until the bull turned to the side and then made four 350-yard shots. Three of the shots struck the elk.

“I was jumping up and down — very excited,” Marney told the Daily Times. “When we got up close, I could see how massive the rack was. The points on top were up to 20 inches long. I just couldn't believe the mass.”

It will be several weeks before the state certifies whether the elk is in fact a record breaker, according to the Daily Times.

“Hunters must wait for 60 days before getting an official score for a moose, deer or elk,” the Daily Times reports.

Marney's elk measured a ‘gross green,' or unofficial, score of 443-1/8, the Daily Times said.

Pennsylvania's top typical elk score is 387-7/8 and the top non-typical score is 442-6/8, meaning Marney's elk should find itself at the top of the record charts.

Correction: Dec. 10, 2017

This story was modified to correct the date of the hunt.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.