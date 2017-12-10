Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
Valley News Dispatch

T-shirts honoring slain Officer Brian Shaw for sale Tuesday

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 9:12 p.m.
This is the back of a T-shirt that is being sold to help raise funds for the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Fund.
Courtesy of Shasta Bassett
This is the back of a T-shirt that is being sold to help raise funds for the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Fund.
These T-shirts are being sold to support the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Fund. This is the front of the shirt.
Courtesy of Shasta Bassett
These T-shirts are being sold to support the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Fund. This is the front of the shirt.

Updated 12 minutes ago

T-shirts honoring slain New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw will again be sold at Lower Burrell's municipal building, the city announced via social media on Sunday.

According to the announcement shirts will be sold Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shaw had been a member of the New Kensington Police Department for less than a year when he was fatally shot in the line of duty on Nov. 17.

Proceeds from the sale of tees go to the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Fund.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.