Officer Brian Shaw T-shirts, wristbands, decals on sale Tuesday in Lower Burrell

Officer Brian Shaw memorial T-shirts, wristbands and window decals will be available Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lower Burrell City Hall, sales organizer Shasta Bassett said Monday.

Sizes small to extra large will sell for $10; larger sizes cost $15. Wristbands cost $5 each.

All money from the sale of merchandise benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Fund.

Monetary donations to the fund can be made at any First National Bank branch.

Officer Shaw was shot to death about 8 p.m. Nov. 17 in the 1200 block of Leishman Avenue in New Kensington while chasing a man.

Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, of Penn Hills, is accused of killing Shaw. He was caught three days after the shooting.

Holt's preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday.

The Shaw merchandise is not available on-line.

