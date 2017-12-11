Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Festive trees spread cheer at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
Allegheny Valley Hospital staff members walk past a collection of Christmas trees decorated by different hospital departments. The trees are to be raffled off to benefit the hospital.
Handmade Christmas ornaments also are for sale at Allegheny Valley Hospital's Christmas tree raffle.
A gingerbread man with one leg broken hangs from the Rehabilitation Department’s Christmas tree on display at Allegheny Valley Hospital’s Festival of Trees.
A carved angel, which can be used in honor or memory of a loved one, hangs on a Christmas tree in the lobby of Allegheny Valley Hospital. The decorated trees are being raffled off to benefit the hospital.
Visitors to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison might be surprised to hear that Santa's elves weren't the ones who decorated the Christmas trees lining the lobby.

The pre-lit artificial trees of different shapes, sizes, themes and designs, actually were dolled up by hospital workers.

"I think it's a nice thing we do," hospital employee Annette Hessom said.

The 10 trees are part of the annual Festival of Trees event, thrown by the Allegheny Valley Hospital Auxiliary.

The premise of the event is simple: people can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the trees to take home. The goal of the event is simple, too: raise money for the hospital.

This year's drawing will be held Dec. 19.

"We've always been quite successful," Marianne Moxie, festival chairperson said. "The employees help us, the volunteers help us, the visitors help us, and sometimes the patients even help us, buying tickets and making it a very worthy cause."

The trees are bought by the Auxiliary and "adopted" by the different hospital departments, Moxie said. The departments then pick a theme and decorate the trees.

This year's themes range from traditional to patriotic to a day at the beach. One would even be right at home on Bourbon Street.

"We had a couple of different ideas for trees this year, and thought 'Hmm, Mardi Gras was kind of different,'" pharmacist Nancy Baker said while showing off the Pharmacy Department's Mardi Gras-themed tree complete with masquerade masks and a Mardi Gras tree skirt.

"We went crazy, going online and hitting a couple of stores to find unique Christmas ornaments," said Baker.

Hessom works in the hospital's ProLab Department. She decorated her small tree with homemade ornaments.

Hessom said it's important for the hospital to participate in events like this, and thought it would be nice to contribute.

"People (who can't) necessarily go out and buy a tree, or don't have space for a real big tree ... can have a Christmas Tree," she said.

Baker said it's rewarding to see the looks on people's faces when they walk through the lobby and see the trees.

"Coming to the hospital is not always a pleasant experience, but it does seem to make some people happier," she said.

Dawn Stewart works in the hospital's Acute Rehabilitation Unit. She was quick to point out the patient flair on the Rehabilitation Department's Gingerbread-themed tree.

"We wanted our patients to be able to participate in the tree this year," Stewart said. "We came up with an idea to have them be able to make some ornaments. They were able to stand and incorporate that into their rehab and get them prepared to go home."

Stewart said the ornaments on the Gingerbread tree are made out of flour, cinnamon, salt and water. She said the patients also painted and cut the ornaments, and made some of the tree's garland.

One rehab patient who participated in the ornament making even bought raffle tickets, Stewart said.

"He was quite interested in the thought of winning one of the trees," she said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

