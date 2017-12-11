Toys for Tots donations stolen in Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It seems like the Grinch struck Harrison early this year, taking $500 worth of toys from an indoor skate park in Natrona over the weekend.

“(We) came back last night to pick up the toys to donate them, and the building had been broken into,” Jimmy Olson, owner of Scumbag Skatepark, said Monday. “They ripped my security system apart, stole $2,000 worth of tools, and they stole a lot of the presents that were donated, as well.”

Olson said the toys were taken after the annual Toys for Toys fundraiser at the skate park along Chestnut Street on Saturday night.

The park has been closed for three years, but Olson, 32, of Etna still throws the fundraiser every year.

He said there have been issues with broken windows and graffiti at the building before, but this is the first time somebody has broken in.

“I'm not that surprised, because it's a terrible neighborhood. And the tools, that's upsetting or whatever. But the fact that they stole the presents from the kids is just disgusting. What kind of person does that?” Olson said.

“It's not like they didn't know what they were for. They were in donation boxes right below a Toys for Tots banner. They knew exactly what they were doing.”

Olson said the event brought in $600 worth of monetary donations. He said he will use that money to shop for toys to donate to the program, which is also an annual tradition.

“Every year, we spend all the money on the toys that we get at the door,” Olson said. “It's $10 to get in — or a toy.”

Olson said he filed a report with Harrison police. Bob Voytko, a records officer with the department, confirmed that account and said police are waiting for more detailed information from Olson.

“All we have is that he reported it,” Voytko said. “We don't have any details yet.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.