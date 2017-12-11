Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Toys for Tots donations stolen in Harrison

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 2:18 p.m.
Toys destined for Toys for Tots collected through Scumbag Skatepark's annual toy drive in Harrison were stolen sometime over the weekend, the skate park's owner said Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
Courtesy of Jimmy Olsen
Toys destined for Toys for Tots collected through Scumbag Skatepark's annual toy drive in Harrison were stolen sometime over the weekend, the skate park's owner said Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
Toys for Tots collection boxes at Scumbag Skatepark in Harrison sit empty after someone stole the donated toys from them over the weekend, the skate park's owner said Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
Courtesy of Jimmy Olsen
Toys for Tots collection boxes at Scumbag Skatepark in Harrison sit empty after someone stole the donated toys from them over the weekend, the skate park's owner said Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

Updated 8 hours ago

It seems like the Grinch struck Harrison early this year, taking $500 worth of toys from an indoor skate park in Natrona over the weekend.

“(We) came back last night to pick up the toys to donate them, and the building had been broken into,” Jimmy Olson, owner of Scumbag Skatepark, said Monday. “They ripped my security system apart, stole $2,000 worth of tools, and they stole a lot of the presents that were donated, as well.”

Olson said the toys were taken after the annual Toys for Toys fundraiser at the skate park along Chestnut Street on Saturday night.

The park has been closed for three years, but Olson, 32, of Etna still throws the fundraiser every year.

He said there have been issues with broken windows and graffiti at the building before, but this is the first time somebody has broken in.

“I'm not that surprised, because it's a terrible neighborhood. And the tools, that's upsetting or whatever. But the fact that they stole the presents from the kids is just disgusting. What kind of person does that?” Olson said.

“It's not like they didn't know what they were for. They were in donation boxes right below a Toys for Tots banner. They knew exactly what they were doing.”

Olson said the event brought in $600 worth of monetary donations. He said he will use that money to shop for toys to donate to the program, which is also an annual tradition.

“Every year, we spend all the money on the toys that we get at the door,” Olson said. “It's $10 to get in — or a toy.”

Olson said he filed a report with Harrison police. Bob Voytko, a records officer with the department, confirmed that account and said police are waiting for more detailed information from Olson.

“All we have is that he reported it,” Voytko said. “We don't have any details yet.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.