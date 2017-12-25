Tarentum's Abundant Joy Fellowship provides 8th annual free Christmas meal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hundreds of people stopped by Abundant Joy Fellowship in Tarentum for a warm meal this Christmas.

It was the eighth year the church has held the free holiday meal, which featured the traditional ham, potatoes, green beans and rolls along with desserts and drinks. Volunteers serve the attendees while they sit so they can relax and enjoy the company of others on the holiday.

“We don't want anybody to feel like they have to stand in a line,” said the Rev. Greg Blythe. “Our desire was to serve every person who came in so that they would have a Christmas Day dinner and they would enjoy it.”

Tarentum resident Raymond Schuler said he likes meeting new people at the dinner and it takes the stress of worrying about making food off his mind.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “I don't have to cook.”

William Tillman, also from Tarentum, said he began coming to the dinner about four years ago with an elderly family member who has since passed away.

He has continued to come because of the food and how easily available it is.

Volunteer Dawn Fox helped serve desserts Monday. She said she is blessed to be part of the event.

“It makes me feel good,” she said. “I like to see people's faces when they walk in the door.”

Blythe and about 25 volunteers started their Christmas between 8 and 10 a.m. when they put the hams in the oven and started preparing the other food. They cooked five 10-pound hams and 60 pounds of potatoes, among other items.

Donna Tantlinger, also known as “Gram T,” made the potatoes and other side dishes from scratch. She has volunteered with the church for more than 30 years.

“It's a blessing,” she said. “It's good to be able to serve and help.”

Tantlinger said she starts preparing for the dinner well in advance.

“Usually I start shopping in November,” she said.

Blythe said the church has received an anonymous donation the past two years that covers the estimated $1,200 cost of the dinner.

“The dinner is totally paid for and it's something that we just are blessed to be able to do it,” he said.

Tarentum resident Herman D. Price said all of the volunteers were very attentive and the dinner turned out better than he expected.

“I didn't really feel like trying to deal with trying to cook today,” he said. “It was too much of a hassle.”

He decided to come down to the church and get a warm meal before heading home to watch football.

“I've really enjoyed this and this was a nice setting,” he said.

Volunteer Cindy Hatajik said the dinner provides joy to people of all ages. The church also provides gifts for children who attend the meal.

She said the dinner gives residents not only food but a sense of what the day is all about at the church — Jesus.

“They get a little bit of Christmas and a lot of love,” she said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.