Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum's Abundant Joy Fellowship provides 8th annual free Christmas meal

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
Donna Tantlinger, 74, of Harrison, prepares food at Abundant Joy Fellowship for Christmas dinners provided by the Tarentum church.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Donna Tantlinger, 74, of Harrison, prepares food at Abundant Joy Fellowship for Christmas dinners provided by the Tarentum church.
Harry Brothers, of Armstrong County, volunteers to hold the door for those attending the free Christmas dinner provided at Abundant Joy Fellowship in Tarentum, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Harry Brothers, of Armstrong County, volunteers to hold the door for those attending the free Christmas dinner provided at Abundant Joy Fellowship in Tarentum, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
Ray Jaquan, 54, of Brackenridge, enjoys a laugh while dining at the free Christmas dinner at Abundant Joy Fellowship, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Ray Jaquan, 54, of Brackenridge, enjoys a laugh while dining at the free Christmas dinner at Abundant Joy Fellowship, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
Eleanor Borish, 84, of Frazer, enjoys a hot Christmas dinner at Abundant Joy Fellowship, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Eleanor Borish, 84, of Frazer, enjoys a hot Christmas dinner at Abundant Joy Fellowship, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
A collection of change is left on the tab as a gesture of thanks during the annual Christmas dinner at Abundant Joy Fellowship, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A collection of change is left on the tab as a gesture of thanks during the annual Christmas dinner at Abundant Joy Fellowship, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017.

Updated 4 hours ago

Hundreds of people stopped by Abundant Joy Fellowship in Tarentum for a warm meal this Christmas.

It was the eighth year the church has held the free holiday meal, which featured the traditional ham, potatoes, green beans and rolls along with desserts and drinks. Volunteers serve the attendees while they sit so they can relax and enjoy the company of others on the holiday.

“We don't want anybody to feel like they have to stand in a line,” said the Rev. Greg Blythe. “Our desire was to serve every person who came in so that they would have a Christmas Day dinner and they would enjoy it.”

Tarentum resident Raymond Schuler said he likes meeting new people at the dinner and it takes the stress of worrying about making food off his mind.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “I don't have to cook.”

William Tillman, also from Tarentum, said he began coming to the dinner about four years ago with an elderly family member who has since passed away.

He has continued to come because of the food and how easily available it is.

Volunteer Dawn Fox helped serve desserts Monday. She said she is blessed to be part of the event.

“It makes me feel good,” she said. “I like to see people's faces when they walk in the door.”

Blythe and about 25 volunteers started their Christmas between 8 and 10 a.m. when they put the hams in the oven and started preparing the other food. They cooked five 10-pound hams and 60 pounds of potatoes, among other items.

Donna Tantlinger, also known as “Gram T,” made the potatoes and other side dishes from scratch. She has volunteered with the church for more than 30 years.

“It's a blessing,” she said. “It's good to be able to serve and help.”

Tantlinger said she starts preparing for the dinner well in advance.

“Usually I start shopping in November,” she said.

Blythe said the church has received an anonymous donation the past two years that covers the estimated $1,200 cost of the dinner.

“The dinner is totally paid for and it's something that we just are blessed to be able to do it,” he said.

Tarentum resident Herman D. Price said all of the volunteers were very attentive and the dinner turned out better than he expected.

“I didn't really feel like trying to deal with trying to cook today,” he said. “It was too much of a hassle.”

He decided to come down to the church and get a warm meal before heading home to watch football.

“I've really enjoyed this and this was a nice setting,” he said.

Volunteer Cindy Hatajik said the dinner provides joy to people of all ages. The church also provides gifts for children who attend the meal.

She said the dinner gives residents not only food but a sense of what the day is all about at the church — Jesus.

“They get a little bit of Christmas and a lot of love,” she said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.