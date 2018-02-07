After 30 years, Carl Magnetta no longer Tarentum official but still helping people

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carl Magnetta Jr. had his own take on what it meant to be a mayor, regardless of what the Pennsylvania Borough Code says a mayor's job is.

“I tried to do things to help people,” Magnetta said. “I enjoyed doing it. That's why I did it.”

Magnetta, 79, spent 30 years serving his hometown of Tarentum, first as a councilman and then as its mayor. In 2017, he lost his bid for re-election to fellow Democrat Eric Carter.

Carter first defeated Magnetta in the primary, by 23 votes. But Magnetta went on to the general election on the Republican ballot, having won the write-in vote; Carter won again, by 52 votes.

Magnetta had been mayor since 2009, when he was appointed following the death of longtime Mayor James Wolfe, Magnetta's friend and Carter's grandfather.

It was the third time Carter had challenged Magnetta for the mayor's office.

Carter, 45, had been on borough council for 13 years. Along with his grandfather, Carter said Magnetta was among those he had sought guidance from when he applied for a vacant council seat.

“He explained to me what council entails, the amount of time that needs to be put into it, all the goods, all the bads, all the highs and all the lows,” Carter said. “He was a big help in me getting on council.”

While Carter says he'll bring a fresh perspective to the mayor's office, he applauded Magnetta for his service.

“Anybody that puts the time and service in for any borough, especially for as long as he'd done, I think it's a wonderful job,” Carter said. “Everybody has their odds here and there. I think through time, he's helped accomplish quite a bit and helped this borough thrive.”

Defeat ‘a blessing'

A month removed from office, Magnetta looks back on losing the election as a good thing.

“It was a blessing in disguise that I got beat,” he said. “I'm really enjoying myself... You don't realize the pressure until you're out of it. I can sit back and relax. I enjoy life now. We have all the great-grandkids running around.”

Magnetta and his wife, Barbara, celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary Jan. 31.

“I oughtta have a medal,” Carl Magnetta said, sitting in a recliner, his wife across the room.

“I'm wearing a halo,” she said.

The couple has three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandkids, with an eighth on the way.

“We have a wonderful, wonderful family,” Carl Magnetta said.

They've lived in a stone house tucked away on Cedar Street in the Bull Creek valley for 45 years. They share it with their labradoodle, Chestnut, whom they call “Chessie.”

“It's like living in the country,” he said, snow gently falling outside.

Both are Tarentum natives — Carl hailing from West 10th Avenue, Barbara from West Eighth Avenue.

“I love this town. I love the people,” Carl Magnetta said. “It has a lot to offer people. Yes, definitely, we need some more businesses and so on and so forth. It's a good town for people to raise their children.”

Barbara Magnetta said her husband has been involved in some facet of the town his entire life, including student council at Tarentum High School and as a firefighter with Summit Hose.

As mayor, he was at the borough office almost every day.

“I was glad to share him” with Tarentum, she said.

For the love of his town

Cindy Homburg, a Tarentum history buff, said she's known Carl Magnetta for about 20 years. Homburg said Magnetta was driven by a love for his town.

“He was always working to bring other businesses into town. He worked very hard at this,” she said. “He was great for going out and talking to the people and introducing himself. Everybody knew him.”

Magnetta was 24 when he first joined Tarentum Council in 1964. He and Barbara had been married four years; their third child, Carrie Fox, was born the day he was sworn in.

Fox is now on Tarentum Council.

Magnetta served on council until 1976. He was appointed mayor in 1977 and served about a year before he had to give it up. His employer, the Valley News Dispatch, said it was a conflict of interest with his job.

Magnetta worked in various positions with the newspaper over 24 years, starting as a teletypesetter operator in 1958. He then held positions in classified and retail advertising sales and management before, in 1979, becoming general manager of three non-daily newspapers. In 1980, he became promotion manager.

After his newspaper career, Carl Magnetta worked as a district manager for the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

The Magnettas then bought Joan's Kiln Korner in 1988, running it until 2013; it had been started by Barbara Magnetta's sister, Joan Golgan, who died in 1984.

He rejoined council in 2002, but didn't pursue the mayor's office because he had promised Wolfe he would never run against him. Wolfe was Tarentum's mayor 31 years.

“We were very close friends,” Carl Magnetta said. “He was a wonderful man.”

Under the state's borough code, a mayor's main role is to supervise the police department. Carl Magnetta saw it as much more.

“I feel as a mayor, you are representing the town,” he said. “That's what I always believed, and it's what I always did.”

‘A good heart'

Magnetta said he always loved getting grants for the borough. The money wasn't there for a lot of things he wanted to see happen in Tarentum unless a grant could be found. The spray park that opened at Riverview Memorial Park in 2012 is a project he's proud of, having gotten $75,000 for it the year before with the help of state Sen. Jim Brewster, D-McKeesport, whose district once included Tarentum.

“Sen. Brewster called me and asked what we needed,” he said. “I said a spray park. He said, ‘You got it.' ”

Brewster said Magnetta's administration was “very aggressive” when it came to pursuing state and federal funding.

“I was the former mayor of McKeesport. I know how difficult the job is. It's one of the hardest jobs you can have,” Brewster said. “The mayor did a fine job. I was honored to work with him.”

Brackenridge Mayor Tom Kish has known the Magnettas for about a dozen years. His wife, Cynthia, and Barbara Magnetta have worked together on the two boroughs' joint Christmas parade.

Kish said Magnetta “went above and beyond” what a mayor is expected to do. He's done so much to help Tarentum over the decades, Kish couldn't answer when asked for his biggest contribution.

“Carl is a good guy,” Kish said. “Maybe sometimes he comes off pretty strong, but he is a hell of a nice guy.

“A lot of people don't know that. He's gone out of his way to help residents in the community. He's gone beyond, in my opinion, to help somebody. He has a good heart.”

Magnetta said he tried to get along with people.

“I didn't like to argue and fight with people,” he said. But, “There were occasions you had to, to express yourself.”

Magnetta said effort needs to go into improving West Tarentum, and the business district. Businesses such as a bakery, laundromat and coffee shop are needed and “would make a killing.”

“It's a small town,” he said. “You're losing population. We've got to stop the people leaving the town and people giving up on their homes.”

Even out of office, Magnetta said he wants to find ways to help people. Being out of public office won't stop him, or his wife, from being involved in Tarentum.

“I still have a lot of connections,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.