Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg holds line on taxes; police Chief Diebold costs not known

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 11:20 p.m.

Leechburg residents will see their tax bills stay steady for 2018 after council approved a $1.1 million budget with no tax increase.

The property tax rate will stay at 15.3214 mills.

The 2018 budget is about $15,000 less than this year's budget because council made “across the board” cuts, Councilman Christian Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro, who heads the council's finance committee, said the borough hasn't raised taxes in about 10 years.

He said council “trimmed the fat” in the budget to avoid a tax increase, but said it's not sustainable to continue to balance the budget unless a tax increase is made in the coming years.

Vaccaro said the borough didn't cut any borough services by making the budget cuts.

It's unclear how the costs of paid leave for police Chief Mike Diebold and the costs for a special lawyer hired to handle the Diebold case will affect the budget.

Diebold's left arm was blown off by fireworks on June 24, and he was fitted with a mechanical arm that uses his shoulder muscles to open and close a hook or a claw-like hand.

Council and Diebold reached a mutual agreement this month regarding his possible return to service.

The borough has agreed to place Diebold on paid leave, retroactive to Dec. 11, pending his completion of a fitness for duty medical exam that will determine Diebold's ability to perform the job.

Those costs were not included in the budget.

“This is really an unanticipated cost,” Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro said the borough hasn't received a bill for the extra legal costs and couldn't say how much they may be.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

