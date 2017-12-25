Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison code enforcement efforts get a boost

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Harrison has a new full-time zoning and ordinance officer.

Commissioners on Monday voted to hire Douglas Gallagher, who had been working as a part-time zoning and ordinance officer, to a full-time position starting Jan. 1.

Commissioner Chuck Dizard, who oversees the township's Zoning and Ordinance Office, said the township planned to hire Gallagher full-time to replace Norbert Cieslinski, who is retiring.

“That was part of our intention all along, that Doug would go full-time and make a serious contribution to the whole blight strategy,” Dizard said.

Gallagher was hired on a part-time basis in August. He had been working 30 hours a week with a pay rate of $17 per hour. The new position will have him working 40 hours a week.

Zoning and Ordinance Office Supervisor Lindsay Fraser said the department will benefit by having Gallagher on full-time. She said the department saw a 59 percent increase in the number of zoning certificates issued, a 27 percent increase in the number of rental inspections, and a 27 percent increase in the number of issues residents reported from 2016 to 2017.

“I think that people are starting to notice a change in the community based on the ordinance enforcement work that we've been doing and realize that we are doing our best to be responsive to their concerns,” Fraser said. “We have some major challenges in Harrison Township and a lot of work to do. The addition of Doug Gallagher responding to the day-to-day community concerns will allow for a more thoughtful approach to rebuilding our community.”

The township plans to hire another full-time zoning and ordinance officer to replace Aubrey Ozolins, who left Dec. 1. Dizard said that hire will bring the office count to 3 12 employees — three full timers and one part-timer.

“That kind of completes our package,” Dizard said. “We'll be doing some sub-contracting of rental inspections. That will help us address the volume of work in addition to what we do in-house.”

Dizard said both full-time zoning positions were approved in the township's 2018 budget.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

