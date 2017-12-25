Thompson Run paving scheduled for spring in East Deer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After years of waiting, upper Thompson Run Road residents in East Deer are set to see road improvements next year.

Nagy Construction Co. was awarded a $97,000 paving contract for the spring.

The township also will take advantage of the Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road program to be completed prior to paving.

The DGLVR program allows for township public works employees to receive a grant for equipment, labor and materials to install a storm sewer.

Part of the problem along Thompson Run has been the lack of proper storm drainage that damages the road after several freeze-thaw cycles each winter.

The township met with and submitted an application to the Allegheny County Conservation District regarding the stormwater plan.

A number of residents who attended last week's township commissioners meeting were upset with conditions of several streets and roads.

Commissioners President Henrietta James said the township is trying not to raise real estate taxes but has hired two new part-time workers who will be on hand four days a week.

Commissioner Tony Rozzano, in charge of streets and roads, said he has been trying to get a second full-time employee hired.

George Guido is a freelance writer.