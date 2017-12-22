Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington-Arnold teacher facing drug charges

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 4:06 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

A New Kensington-Arnold School District teacher is accused of drug possession stemming from an incident last month at a Pittsburgh bar.

According to court records, Pittsburgh police charged Anthony Arcuri, 32, of New Kensington with two counts of drug possession as well as public drunkenness and trespassing on Nov. 16 after an incident outside McFadden's, a North Shore bar.

Police said he dropped a baggie with an unidentified white powder and he had two pills but he didn't have a prescription for the medicine.

Police say he had pills usually used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy but he didn't have a prescription for the medicine.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13 in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

Arcuri's attorney, Scott Bitar, wasn't available for comment Friday.

Arcuri is a third-grade teacher at the Roy A. Hunt Elementary School in Arnold.

In a statement, school Superintendent John Pallone said the district was informed Friday that charges were filed against a district teacher, who he declined to name.

The district is “not permitted to openly discuss confidential personnel matters or reveal the identity of the employee,“ because of employee privacy rights, Pallone said in the statement.

He said the district took unspecified “immediate and appropriate action pending further investigation.

“It is unfortunate that the district has to deal with these types of issues that cause distractions from the daily educational routine,” Pallone said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

