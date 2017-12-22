Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Artwork by fifth-grader at Arnold school featured on Penguins' holiday card

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
This drawing by Roy A. Hunt Elementary fifth-grade student Claire Lewandowski, 10, is featured on some of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation holiday cards for 2017.
Courtesy of Kimberly Osheskie
This drawing by Roy A. Hunt Elementary fifth-grade student Claire Lewandowski, 10, is featured on some of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation holiday cards for 2017.
Fifth-grade student Claire Lewandowski, 10, stands with her drawing and art teacher Kimberly Osheskie at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School in Arnold.
Courtesy of Kimberly Osheskie
Fifth-grade student Claire Lewandowski, 10, stands with her drawing and art teacher Kimberly Osheskie at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School in Arnold.

Updated 17 hours ago

Claire Lewandowski couldn't believe it when she found out her drawing was going to be on the holiday cards sent out by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

“It's a shock, but it's amazing,” said Claire, 10.

Claire, a fifth-grader at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School in Arnold, joins nine other students from across Western Pennsylvania who have their art going out on the cards to Penguins season ticket holders and other supporters.

This was the first time the school has participated in the contest. Art teacher Kimberly Osheskie gave her 700 students at the school the choice to enter a drawing into the contest. She said more than half of the students submitted drawings.

“I think that it really motivated the students a lot,” she said. “They were extremely excited about it.”

Osheskie said Claire did a great job, drawing a blue penguin next to PPG Place. The bottom of the card says “Merry Xmas!!/Happy New Year!!”

“We're pretty excited out here for her,” Osheskie said.

Claire said Osheskie helped everyone out with the contest.

“She's super nice,” Claire said.

Claire's mom, Lisa Lewandowski, said the family found out Claire was selected about two weeks ago.

“I was totally just shocked and surprised,” she said. “You figure there were thousands of entries and to think she was one out of 10.”

Lewandowski said Claire has shown more of an interest in art over the past year.

“When I first saw her picture I said, ‘Did you really draw that penguin?”

Claire won two tickets to a Penguins home game and 100 holiday cards. She's also featured on the foundation's website and social media pages.

Claire will be taking her grandfather to the Jan. 14 game against the New York Rangers.

“There's no one else I know that loves (the) Penguins more than him,” she said.

Claire said she just “tried and tried” when she was coming up with her drawing idea and never gave up, even when she had to make some corrections.

“I thought it was impossible (to win),” she said. “I never thought it would happen, but here it is.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.