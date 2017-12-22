Artwork by fifth-grader at Arnold school featured on Penguins' holiday card

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Claire Lewandowski couldn't believe it when she found out her drawing was going to be on the holiday cards sent out by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

“It's a shock, but it's amazing,” said Claire, 10.

Claire, a fifth-grader at Roy A. Hunt Elementary School in Arnold, joins nine other students from across Western Pennsylvania who have their art going out on the cards to Penguins season ticket holders and other supporters.

This was the first time the school has participated in the contest. Art teacher Kimberly Osheskie gave her 700 students at the school the choice to enter a drawing into the contest. She said more than half of the students submitted drawings.

“I think that it really motivated the students a lot,” she said. “They were extremely excited about it.”

Osheskie said Claire did a great job, drawing a blue penguin next to PPG Place. The bottom of the card says “Merry Xmas!!/Happy New Year!!”

“We're pretty excited out here for her,” Osheskie said.

Claire said Osheskie helped everyone out with the contest.

“She's super nice,” Claire said.

Claire's mom, Lisa Lewandowski, said the family found out Claire was selected about two weeks ago.

“I was totally just shocked and surprised,” she said. “You figure there were thousands of entries and to think she was one out of 10.”

Lewandowski said Claire has shown more of an interest in art over the past year.

“When I first saw her picture I said, ‘Did you really draw that penguin?”

Claire won two tickets to a Penguins home game and 100 holiday cards. She's also featured on the foundation's website and social media pages.

Claire will be taking her grandfather to the Jan. 14 game against the New York Rangers.

“There's no one else I know that loves (the) Penguins more than him,” she said.

Claire said she just “tried and tried” when she was coming up with her drawing idea and never gave up, even when she had to make some corrections.

“I thought it was impossible (to win),” she said. “I never thought it would happen, but here it is.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.