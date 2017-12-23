Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Marines make annual Lower Burrell shopping trek

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 1:18 p.m.
Jim Walters leads the Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment as members fill their baskets with donations from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jim Walters leads the Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment as members fill their baskets with donations from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Bob Uzmack of the Westmoreland County Marine League Detachment stops to collect a turkey from Community Market employee Jeremy Langner on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Bob Uzmack of the Westmoreland County Marine League Detachment stops to collect a turkey from Community Market employee Jeremy Langner on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Bill Stokes, a Freeport man who served in Vietnam,Êwaits in the checkout line with members of the Westmoreland County Marine Corps League after filling their baskets with donations from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Bill Stokes, a Freeport man who served in Vietnam,Êwaits in the checkout line with members of the Westmoreland County Marine Corps League after filling their baskets with donations from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Carrie Studeny helps Jim Walters lead the group of Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment members as they collect donations from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Carrie Studeny helps Jim Walters lead the group of Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment members as they collect donations from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Jim Walters leads the group of Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment members as they fill their baskets with donations from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jim Walters leads the group of Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment members as they fill their baskets with donations from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
The Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment pose for a group photo after filling their baskets with items to be donated from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment pose for a group photo after filling their baskets with items to be donated from the Community Market on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Lower Burrell.
Bob Uzmack of the Westmoreland County Marine League Detachment leads the group outside to load their donations from the Community Market on Sat. Dec. 23, 2017 in Lower Burrell.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Bob Uzmack of the Westmoreland County Marine League Detachment leads the group outside to load their donations from the Community Market on Sat. Dec. 23, 2017 in Lower Burrell.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Almost a dozen needy veterans and families are getting food for Christmas dinner and more thanks to the Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment.

Marines and their families bought the goodies, complete with hams, turkey breasts and fresh vegetables, Saturday morning at the Community Market in Lower Burrell. The ready-to-make meals were delivered later Saturday.

The shopping trip is a holiday bright spot appreciated by the store, Marines, and even some customers. In fact, many shoppers thanked the men and women for their military service and smiled at their commitment to help all veterans, not just Marines.

"I think this is great," customer Bobbie Henson of New Kensington said. Many others said they also appreciate what was being done.

The detachment was founded four years ago. It has more than 60 members.

Saturday's collection was it's fourth such Christmas project.

After getting empty grocery carts, the Marines formed a line where produce manager Carrie Studeny was waiting. She accompanied the group so that it got all of the items on the menu.

As the line moved, the men shouted to those at the end of the line: "Don't miss this" or "Here are some more fresh vegetables."

An unmistakable joking of comrades prevailed for the Marines, who wore red hats or jackets with the Corps globe, anchor and eagle emblem, and red or camouflage utility "covers."

Bill Stokes of Freeport wore a red Santa hat, instead.

The Marines — ranging in age from a man in his mid-40s who served in the Persian Gulf War to many in their 60s or 70s who served in the Vietnam era to an 80-year-old man from the Korean War era.

The detachment delivered the food to families across the region, with some in Lower Burrell, East Deer, Plum and one family in Pittsburgh, said Bob Uzmack, who was assisted by wife Shelia.

"There are some very needy families," he said.

Robert Miller, almost 70, lives in Arnold Towers. "I am by myself and I just want to help," he said.

Community Market Manager Pat Herson said the annual purchase is anticipated.

"We love them coming to the store and giving to the community. Every year our employees help them," he said.

Detachment Commandant Jim Walters said the needy families have veterans who don't always tell others how badly they need help.

"Veterans are a rare breed. They don't like to ask for help," he said.

"This is to help them out for Christmas and, hopefully, the following week," Walters said. "There are some really needy families and, when we find out, we help."

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.