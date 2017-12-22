Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation receives $20,000 grant

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 5:45 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

The Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation has received a $20,000 grant from the Arconic Foundation, to build a clean maker space in the district's STEAM Center.

The space will provide all secondary students with access to 3-D printers, laser engravers and vinyl cutters, to help increase their ability to solve problems and skills such as teamwork and communication with peers.

This project combines STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education with workplace readiness skills. Teachers from all content areas will have access to this technology.

Travis Barta, Apollo-Ridge School District curriculum coordinator and author of the grant, said creating a maker space will give students the opportunity to learn problem-solving strategies.

Barta said it also will provide students with opportunities to fail, which will help students learn resilience and how they can overcome barriers.

The space will also allow students to work in teams to foster their ability to work toward a common goal.

The Arconic Foundation is the charitable arm of engineering and innovation company Arconic, which is based in New York and employs about 1,700 people in the Pittsburgh area. The company's Arconic Technology Center is in Upper Burrell.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

