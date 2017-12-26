John Fontaine retires as Allegheny Township police chief

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

John Fontaine joined the Allegheny Township Police Department nearly 30 years ago as a patrolman and retired last Friday as chief.

Fontaine, 50, started out as a patrolman in 1988 but in 2004 was promoted to corporal. By May 2007, Fontaine was a sergeant, and that December he was appointed chief.

Fontaine has been “an excellent chief,” township Supervisor Chairwoman Kathy Starr said. “He has even helped us with recruitment.”

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said Fontaine has been an “outstanding, very progressive chief.

“It's been a pleasure to work with him.”

He said Fontaine was one of the first to take part in groundbreaking work like getting Narcan for officers to carry.

A search is under way for a new chief, and supervisors could announce their choice in January, Starr said.

Supervisors conducted a national search and got applications from as far away as Florida and Arizona, Fontaine said.

The list of 18 applicants was thinned to seven and then three, Starr said.

The township supervisors will meet with them and select a new chief, Starr said.

For now, Sgt. Dan Uncapher is the acting officer in charge.

The township, while still fairly rural, has grown in population and has an expanded commercial area.

According to the 1990 census, almost 7,900 people lived in the township. By 2000, there were about 8,000 residents, and in 2010 there were 8,160.

Commercial districts have been added, too.

The police force has kept pace.

There were three officers, one for each shift, when Fontaine joined the Allegheny Township police force almost 30 years ago. Now, there are at times as many as four officers on duty at the same time.

The department has nine full-time officers, including a chief, sergeant, school resources officer and six patrolmen, and four part-timers.

The township's chief patrols with the officers. They deal with crashes, overdoses, family violence, burglaries and robberies and even, rarely, homicide.

Fontaine said his officers are seeing more drugged-driving cases than incidents of drunken driving.

“People need help, and this may be the only time we meet them,” he said.

Old cases aren't forgotten, Fontaine said.

Contractor Alan Charles Wills, 51, was found dead in his residence in 2008.

Detectives and township police are still searching for his killer, Fontaine said.

“Maybe another set of eyes can look at the evidence,” he said, declining to explain further.

Fontaine said he is retiring to spend time with his children and his longtime girlfriend.

He may look at another law enforcement job after a long break.

He remembers a job that has put him in a place few others see.

“It's in the front seat of life,” Fontaine said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.