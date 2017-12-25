Springdale Mayor Ken Lloyd dies at 73

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ken Lloyd's life boiled down to two things — his family and Springdale.

Lloyd, the borough's outgoing mayor, spent his whole life in Springdale, where he raised his family. He devoted the rest of his time to serving countless organizations in the borough and the Alle-Kiski Valley.

“When he did something, he did it all the way,” said Mary Lloyd, his wife of 51 years.

Lloyd, 73, died Sunday of a stroke, a week before he was to finish his four-year term as Springdale's mayor.

In addition to his wife, Lloyd is survived by sons Kenny and Kevin, their wives Robin and Laura and four grandchildren — Claire, Kenneth, Carson and Colin.

Lloyd didn't run for re-election this year, citing health reasons. He was elected in 2013 when he mounted a last-minute write-in campaign and edged out fellow Democrat John Molnar. Lloyd was a former chairman of the borough's Democratic Party.

He ran despite his family's concerns about his age and health.

Kenny Lloyd said his father's mantra was “It doesn't matter if it's easy; it's the right thing to do.”

He applied that mantra to deciding to run for mayor.

“He wasn't really happy with the way the politics were going in our little town, and I think it was two to three days before the election he said, ‘It's the right thing to do,' ” Kenny Lloyd said.

Lloyd graduated in 1962 from Springdale High School, where he played football and soccer. He made all-state in both sports in 1962 and was inducted into the Allegheny Valley School District Hall of Fame.

He passed his passion for sports onto his sons.

“He was a very strict disciplinarian growing up but always kept us in line,” said Kevin Lloyd. “Sports was very important. He was a hell of an athlete.”

After high school, Lloyd served in the Marines from 1963 to 1967 with a tour of duty in Vietnam. He then went to work for Duquesne Light Co. for nearly four decades, following in his father's footsteps.

His mother, Isabella, made sure her son had a job when he came home from Vietnam. She went to the plant manager of the Colfax Power Plant and told him her son was coming home from the war and needed a job.

“In less than a week, they hired him, and he worked for the company for 38 years,” Kevin Lloyd said.

He served as the president of his local workers union for nearly 15 years.

Lloyd also served on the board of the Allegheny Valley YMCA, was active with the Lions Club, co-founded the Conley-Drennan Youth Basketball league, was a member of the Springdale VFW and belonged to the Elks Club in Tarentum.

Allegheny Valley School District Superintendent Patrick Graczyk served with Lloyd on the YMCA board.

Graczyk said Lloyd would often check in with him over the years to make sure the school district was all right. He said Lloyd was a special alumnus who meant a lot to the community.

“It wouldn't be a big deal for Ken to call me on a Saturday just to see how things were going,” Graczyk said. “And that meant a lot to me.”

Springdale Councilman Mike Ziencik said Lloyd was well-liked by the community.

“There's so much (to say). We could go on and on,” Ziencik said.

Mayor-elect Joe Bertoline said he met with Lloyd after the primary about serving as mayor.

“We talked, and he gave me some insight of the works of the municipality,” Bertoline said. “He told me just to treat everybody with kindness and do what's in my heart.”

Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home is handling arrangements. The viewing will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 801 Pittsburgh St., Springdale. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Springdale.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.