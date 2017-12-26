Eagles' nest scenes in Hays, Harmar debut in high definition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the meantime, bald eagle nests in Florida have young or eggs.

In the northeastern United States, bald eagle nesting won't get under way until February.

It's show time.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday unveiled up-close-and-personal, high-definition views from two live webcams trained on bald eagle nests in Harmar and Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood.

Streaming live, the video feed is more of a teaser of things to come.

Both pairs of the formerly endangered birds are busy with "nestorations" — bringing sticks and other material to strengthen their aeries before eggs are laid in February.

New placements of webcams in both nest trees in December promise a blockbuster year in 2018.

The webcams feature high-definition viewing with sound, streaming from YouTube LIVE where viewers can share clips, and rewind capabilities allowing viewers to rewind up to two hours.

The Pittsburgh eagle webcams, as well as others throughout the country, have attracted millions of views from audiences ranging from school children to news outlets to senior citizen care homes.

"The cams have enabled people across the world to follow our region's bald eagles," said Jim Bonner, executive director of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

"Audubon will also continue its successful bald eagle distance-learning programs with local schools, which allows students to watch the eagles live while asking real-time questions to environmental educators," he said.

The webcams capture the birds' daily life and dramas.

The Pittsburgh Hays eagles made national news in 2014 when a raccoon inadvertently entered the nest causing one of the birds to rear up and challenge the animal, which quickly turned and fled.

"The new cams will take us all to an adventure each day," said Anna Akers of Johnstown, who has been watching since the first Pittsburgh eagle webcam went live in 2013.

Akers visits other eagle webcam sites such as one in northeast Florida where two eagles known as Romeo and Juliet currently are caring for two nestlings.

"With Pittsburgh, it's a renewal — a rebirth of good things," she said of the comeback of the formerly endangered birds to the once heavily polluted city.

Besides pretty pictures, the high-definition webcams allow crisp and clear close-ups of important events such as the first "pip," the breakthrough of a chick as it hatches.

The areas surrounding the Harmar and Hays nests have posed challenges for the webcams.

The Hays location atop a heavily wooded bluff is so remote that only cellular technology can be used to transmit the video feed.

In Harmar, a close-up view has been difficult because of camera placement. As eagles are prone to do, they nested in the tallest tree on the hillside overlooking the Allegheny River.

Veteran arborist Rob Kruljac of Davey Tree Expert Service volunteered his services earlier this month to mount webcams in the actual nest trees, allowing for the best views ever.

The webcams provide urban backdrops.

The Harmar webcam shows Route 28, Freeport Road and the Hulton Bridge.

At Hays, if the camera pans out it, shows the Monongahela River, Glenwood Bridge and a scrapyard.

"If it was not for everyone involved, we wouldn't have the views we have this year," said Bill Powers, director of environmental and surveillance systems at CSE Corp./PixController in Murrysville.

Powers worked with the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2013 to install the state's first eagle webcam, in Hays. The following year, Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania got involved with the educational mission at the Hays site, and added a second webcam in Harmar in 2015.

It took Audubon and CSE with a crew of nine people six hours, plus an additional trip, to move the Hays camera to the birds' new nest site — its third on the same hillside overlooking the Monongahela River and the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

In Harmar, Powers, Audubon and volunteers extended power and internet cable by 300 feet to the base of the nest tree.

Comcast, one of the sponsors of the project, had to run another 800 feet of new cable and provide a new modem for streaming, according to Powers.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.