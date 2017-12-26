Huge cash prizes bring out even casual Powerball, Mega Millions players

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The bigger the prize, the more people who play the lottery.

So says Gary Weleski, owner of the BP along Route 908 in Natrona Heights, Harrison. Anytime the Power­ball or Mega Millions prize creeps up around $300 million, those ticket sales also increase, Weleski said.

The estimated jackpot for last night's Mega Millions game, which draws its numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays, is $277 million with a cash option of $172 million.

The Powerball jackpot, which draws Wednesdays and Fridays, was $337 million as of Tuesday with a cash option of $210 million.

Weleski said those big numbers bring out players who wouldn't play otherwise.

“People don't seem to want to win $1 million — they want to win $400 million,” Weleski said. “When the prize is this big, people will spend $40 or $50 on tickets for a single drawing.”

For some, playing the games doesn't make much sense unless the prize is large.

“I know I only play when it's high,” said Kim Rodman, manager of Rick's Tobacco Outlet in Greensburg. “More people play, in general, when it's high. Most people will try playing at least a couple of bucks on the quick pick.”

Both games cost $2 to play, with an option to bet on a prize multiplier for another $1.

Christina Reyes of Harrison said she buys tickets only when the prize hits nine digits.

“If I can take home over $100 million, I'll play,” she said after buying tickets at BP. “But only if it's convenient for me; I'm not going to go out of my way for tickets or anything.”

Jay Hersch of Butler bought his tickets right before Reyes.

Hersch said he knows he probably will never win the big prize, but he disagrees with Reyes' strategy of only buying tickets for big games.

“I play no matter what,” he said. “I guess I just like thinking about what would happen if I did win big, even though deep down I know it's never going to happen.

“You can't even win the small prizes if you don't play. I play my numbers twice a week no matter how much they're giving away.”

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, according to the game's website, are about 1 in 303 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, according to that program's website, are slightly better — about 1 in 292 million.

Jim Weidenhoff of Tarentum buys tickets for his whole office ahead of every drawing. The office-pool strategy is supposed to help increase the chances of winning, but Weidenhoff said he's skeptical about that.

“(It) hasn't worked for us so far,” he said.

Weidenhoff said either way, playing is fun. And he already knows what he would do if he won.

He replied, without hesitation: “Retire.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.