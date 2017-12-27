Here's your chance to vacation at Rachel Carson's summer retreat in Maine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Payments by mail must arrive by noon Dec. 30. Payment via PayPal must be made by Dec. 30. Ticket sales will end when 100 tickets are sold or by the cutoff date, whichever occurs earlier. You must be 18 years old to purchase a ticket.

One hundred tickets will be sold at $100 each.

Raffle tickets to win a weeklong stay at Rachel Carson's summer cottage in Maine are available via mail, PayPal or at the Rachel Carson Homestead at 613 Marion Ave., Springdale.

For a second year, the nonprofit dedicated to preserving Rachel Carson's childhood home in Springdale is selling raffle tickets for a one-week stay at another residence that meant a lot to the renowned marine biologist, conservationist and author — her oceanside summer home in Maine.

“It's a small, quiet place,” Jeanne Cecil, volunteer executive director of the Rachel Carson Homestead Association, said of the cottage on Southport Island. “People who know her and appreciate her think it's a great idea, and it's a nice fundraiser for us.”

The four-bedroom cottage is owned by Carson's adopted son, Roger Christie, and his wife, who live in the Boston area and use it as a summer home.

“It worked out well, and we decided to go ahead again this year,” Cecil said of the raffle.

Only 100 tickets will be sold at $100 each. A weeklong stay at the cottage is valued between $1,500 and $1,700.

“If you win ... it's a great deal,” Cecil said. “Even though it's $100, it's a four-bedroom cottage, so you know you could share a ticket with somebody if you wanted to.”

Raina Rippel of Peters, Washington County, won the raffle last year and took her family to the cottage.

“It was incredibly beautiful,” Rippel said. “Anybody who has the chance to win this raffle is just in so much luck. It is truly, truly an inspirational place.”

Rippel, who is a breast cancer survivor, said she feels a deep kinship with Carson because she also had breast cancer. Carson suffered complications from her illness and died in April 1964 at 56.

“This was so much more meaningful for that reason,” she said. “As a breast cancer survivor, I have tried to follow in her footsteps.”

This year's weeklong stay is scheduled for July 14 to 21.

The winner will be announced during a public drawing at the Homestead at noon Sunday .

Proceeds will go toward funding operations at the Homestead, where Carson lived from 1907 to 1929.

“Like any house, we've got utilities and repairs and everything to keep it running,” Cecil said. “It will really help. The house needs a lot of repairs.”

The cottage in Maine has six beds in four bedrooms, two baths, a fully equipped kitchen, an outdoor grill, a screened porch and a deck. It is fully furnished, including pillows and blankets.

“It's comfortable; it's not elegant,” Cecil said.

There is no laundry service, air conditioning, cable television or internet service, but guests can use the nearby library for Wi-Fi.

Nearby attractions include Boothbay Harbor and Ocean Harbor, whale watching and puffin trips, and kayak and bicycle rentals.

“The ocean is right there, and you can go kayaking and walk in the woods, and go on whale-watches,” Cecil said. “(You) really wouldn't go there to sit around watching the television.”

Carson is considered the founder and inspiration for the modern environmental movement.

Her works are credited with leading the United States to establish the Environmental Protection Agency and adopt legislation such as the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act.

Among her long list of accomplishments were her books, including her prize-winning study of the ocean, “The Sea Around Us,” and “Silent Spring,” which warned of the long-term effects of misusing pesticides.

Another book Carson penned was “The Edge of the Sea,” an exploration of the ecology of the Atlantic seashore. Cecil believes Carson worked on that book while at her cottage.

“She spent her summers there,” Cecil said. “As soon as she could pack up, she packed up from Silver Spring (Md.) and drove there for the summer.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.