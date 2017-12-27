Baby, it's cold outside! And it may go down to 1 degree, so be prepared

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• If symptoms of hypothermia are detected, get the victim to a warm location. Remove wet clothing, put the person in dry clothing and wrap their entire body in a blanket. Warm the center of the body first. Give warm, nonalcoholic, noncaffeinated beverages if the victim is conscious. Get medical help as soon as possible.

• Watch for signs of frostbite. These include loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose. If symptoms are detected, get medical help immediately.

• Keep dry. If possible, change wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat.

• Use caution not to over exert yourself when shoveling snow. Heart attacks caused by overexertion are a major cause of death in the winter.

The state's Emergency Management Agency offers several tips for those who have to be outside in the bitter cold:

Baby, it's cold outside.

After a balmy early December, temperatures in Western Pennsylvania have plummeted and the National Weather Service forecasts them to dip further this week — as low as 1 degree on New Year's Eve.

Despite what the thermometer says, some workers in the Alle-Kiski Valley must brave the outdoors as part of their jobs.

Mail carrier Jeff Hessom, like all mail carriers, knows a thing or two about being out when the temperature dips.

The postal service's unofficial motto, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds," has been the story of Hessom's last 31-years.

According to Hessom, this will be the last winter he walks the streets of Tarentum in the cold — the 58-year-old Allegheny Township resident said he will retire before the snow starts next year.

Hessom said that working the cold has always just been a part of his job — not a part he loves, admittedly, but one that must be dealt with. In his decades walking his routes no matter the weather, Hessom has learned how to stay warm in bitter cold.

"You have to layer up," Hessom said. "While I'm sorting mail, I just wear short sleeves; but after that I layer up. You need to double up and put hoodies on and keep moving."

A body in motion makes heat, Hessom said, and combining multiple layers gives the option to remove clothing if the weather warms or if a person gets too hot and starts to sweat.

Hessom also said that he has started using cold weather clothing made of synthetic fibers instead of cotton. Cotton, which traditional long underwear usually is made of, is known for retaining moisture which, during cold weather, decreases its insulation.

Chris Eck, a spokesman for West Penn Power, said that for his company's employees the cold can cause a whole host of problems.

"There are already a lot of dangers involved in line work, and when people get cold they may want to rush something and that can cause problems," he said. "For us, safety is more important than speed."

When the wind picks up above 35 mph, fast enough to be considered blizzard conditions when coupled with snowfall, linesmen will stop using ladders and bucket trucks, Eck said.

Eck said that employees are provided cold weather gear and that they are encouraged to take frequent breaks when the temperature drops.

"Exposed skin is really at risk in this cold weather, so we want them to cover up and keep the trucks running and warm," he said.

Michael Moses, a manager at Golden Dawn Supermarket in New Kensington, said the employees that work the parking lot there are kept warm by limiting how much time they spend outside.

"We're a small business, so we don't have to do as much cart collection as a Target or Walmart," he said. "So we send someone out every 15 minutes or so and don't keep then out there for very long. We encourage our employees to dress in layers."

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.